BD per capita foreign debt now stands at Tk 24,890

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal on Wednesday said the per capita foreign debt of Bangladesh citizens is now Tk24,890.

The minister revealed this information in parliament while replying to a tabled question from Awami League MP Didarul Alam from Chittagong 4. The finance minister said the current foreign debt now stands at $49.46 billion.

According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS), the total population of the country is 169.31 million. And, in that context, the per capita foreign debt is now $292.11. If one dollar is equivalent to Tk85.21, it stands at Tk24,890, the minister said.

Replying to another query from Alam, he said the amount of loan agreements with various development partner countries and institutions as of June 30 is over $95.91 billion.

Of the total amount, $59.46 billion have been disbursed while over $46.45 billion are under the process of disbursement, Kamal said.







