BD eyes to partake in global productivity with Dutch



Foreign Minister Dr. AKA Momen speaking at the 5th International Conference on Inclusive Business organized by Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) at Le Meridien Dhaka, in the capital on Wednesday.

The Foreign Minister said: "RMG and leather products are our pride. We are looking for opportunities where we could contribute meaningfully to the global productivity and finance networks together."

He was addressing at the 5th International Conference on Inclusive Business organized by Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DBCCI) at Le Meridien Dhaka, in the capital on Wednesday.

"Could not look into waste management, land reclamation, preventing coastal erosion and connecting the design spaces...we would also like to discuss the possibility of Bangladeshi technical hands contribute to the design space which the Dutch businesses and corporate bodies are sponsoring - including but not limited to agriculture, ICT, and Blue Economy," the Foreign Minister said.

With the theme "Inclusive Investment for Poverty Resilient", this year's conference aimed to find solutions on how business inclusion could contribute to eradication.

DBCCI President Md Anwar Shawkat Afser presided over the inaugural session and said DBCCI and SNV are jointly working on an inclusive business concept to cooperate with Bangladesh to turn poverty into prosperity.

The Netherlands is the seventh largest investor in Bangladesh in 2019. The two-way trade has increased. Blue Economy and the Circular Economy are avenues where we could imagine, envision and create more work, the Foreign Minister said.

He thanked both the Dutch SNV and the Dutch Chamber in Bangladesh for taking this initiative.

The Netherlands and the people of the Netherlands have been amongst the pioneers of the ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) model of conducting business too. It is no wonder said, God created earth but Dutch created the Netherlands.

However, the Dutch contribution to the world of the arts, sciences - particularly of the ICT area and of epistemology, chemistry, law, cartography and marine studies are legendary, Bangladesh love to be a partner in all these areas if it could get opportunity.

"COVID19 had put an element of uncertainty in our thought space. Corona had stymied some of our efforts too. But we have not stopped. Bangladesh has not stopped. We followed our policy of life and living and kept going," Momen said.

"Our death rates are amongst some of the lowest in the world and we have already successfully vaccinated more than 25 per cent of our adult population. We are open for business and we want to grow together with you. We believe that the great reset in the post-pandemic age will be shaped by resilience, inclusiveness, sustainability and collaboration," the Foreign Minister said.

SNV Bangladesh RMG Inclusive Business Programs Team Leader Farhtheeba Rahat Khan delivered the keynote speech on the subject.

Jamal Uddin, Inclusive Business Consultant, RMG Inclusive Business Program, SNV Netherlands Development Organisation in Bangladesh led the panel sessions.

BIDA Executive Chairman Md Sirazul Islam attended the program as a special guest. SNV Bangladesh Country Director Ismene Stalpers and AVPN COO Kevin Teo attended the event online as guests of honour.

DBCCI Board of Directors, Md Shahjahan Shaju, Vice President, Md Shakawat Hossain Mamun, Secretary General, Ataus Sopan Malik, Joint Secretary General, Noafel Bin Reza, Director Finance, Md Nazmul Haque, Shahid Alam, Director were present in the program. Farzana Afser, First Lady of DBCCI and Managing Partner of TRIMOYEE were also present at the event.







