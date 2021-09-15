AL Pabna, Natore conferences on Nov 20, 21

Conferences of Pabna and Natore district Awami League (AL) will be held on November 20 and 21 respectively. The decision was taken at a meeting of the two districts' party leaders with the central AL leaders responsible for the Rajshahi Division at the party President's Dhanmondi political office on Tuesday.

AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain and other responsible central leaders of Rajshahi Division were present at the meeting.

After the meeting, AL presidium member Abdur Rahman said Awami League has taken a policy that each upazila will have an organizational unit. As Ataikula and Amin Bazar are two new upazilas in Pabna district, they have been declared as organizational units. A convening committee will be formed soon in the newly formed Ataikula and Amin Bazar units. They will organize the conference with all

the preparations. Besides, the date of Ishwardi Upazila Conference has been fixed on October 29.

When asked, AL organizing secretary SM Kamal Hossain said, "We are preparing to hold conferences in the expired units to organize the grassroots as per the instructions of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina."

"As part of this, we have fixed the date of the conference of Pabna and Natore district units on Tuesday. We will start working on the rest of the districts soon," he added.

Earlier on September 9, the Awami League's working committee decided to hold conferences in Natore and Pabna districts on November 6 and 7, respectively. The leaders said the date was postponed to coordinate the senior leaders' itinerary.

Besides, Chapainawabganj Municipality conference on September 24, Sirajganj Enayetpur on September 25 and Sirajganj Salanga on September 30 will be held.