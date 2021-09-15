Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 11:24 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

AL Pabna, Natore conferences on Nov 20, 21

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Conferences of Pabna and Natore district Awami League (AL) will be held on November 20 and 21 respectively. The decision was taken at a meeting of the two districts' party leaders with the central AL leaders responsible for the Rajshahi Division at the party President's Dhanmondi political office on Tuesday.
AL Presidium Member Abdur Rahman, Joint General Secretary Hasan Mahmud, Organizing Secretary SM Kamal Hossain and other responsible central leaders of Rajshahi Division were present at the meeting.
After the meeting, AL presidium member Abdur Rahman said Awami League has taken a policy that each upazila will have an organizational unit. As Ataikula and Amin Bazar are two new upazilas in Pabna district, they have been declared as organizational units. A convening committee will be formed soon in the newly formed Ataikula and Amin Bazar units. They will organize the conference with all
the preparations. Besides, the date of Ishwardi Upazila Conference has been fixed on October 29.
When asked, AL organizing secretary SM Kamal Hossain said, "We are preparing to hold conferences in the expired units to organize the grassroots as per the instructions of Awami League President Sheikh Hasina."
"As part of this, we have fixed the date of the conference of Pabna and Natore district units on Tuesday. We will start working on the rest of the districts soon," he added.
Earlier on September 9, the Awami League's working committee decided to hold conferences in Natore and Pabna districts on November 6 and 7, respectively. The leaders said the date was postponed to coordinate the senior leaders' itinerary.
Besides, Chapainawabganj Municipality conference on September 24, Sirajganj Enayetpur on September 25 and Sirajganj Salanga on September 30 will be held.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL Pabna, Natore conferences on Nov 20, 21
Buildings lie ravaged and trees uprooted as erosion by the sea has taken a serious turn
BNP policy makers meet to work out tasks
HC directs govt to ensure empowerment of UP chairmen
Declaration of 10 newspapers scrapped
A million Afghan children could die from hunger: UN
Computer operator now billionaire
3 more dengue patients die


Latest News
Electricity Supply Act to get time extension, Bill placed
US approaching Delta wave peak but virus expected to become endemic
Four more die at RMCH COVID unit
Lukaku earns Chelsea narrow win over Zenit
Juventus off to winning Champions League start at Malmo
Apple's new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trade-ins
1,400 Palestinians in Israel jails to hold hunger strike
Chinese ambassador barred from UK parliament over sanctions row
Bangladesh wants peaceful settlement between Guyana and Venezuela
Lewandowski propels Bayern to win at Barca
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Computer operator turns billionaire in Bangladesh
Trafficking of 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya: 41 chargesheeted
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
Obituary
Verdict in 20 days, man gets death for killing 4 of a family
2 newborn babies found dead in Chattogram hospital's drain
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft