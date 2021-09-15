Video
BNP policy makers meet to work out tasks

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

The BNP completed its first day of the series of meetings with the party's central executive committee leaders and advisors.
The meeting was held at the BNP chairperson's office on Tuesday.
A BNP standing committee member told the Daily Observer that they discussed overall political situation in the country and put individual opinion to restore democracy in the country.
BNP acting chairman took opinions of leaders to determine the tasks of the party in the current situation, and consider strategy to make the party more active at the field level.
A total of 62 top leaders, including vice-chairman and chairperson's advisers, took part in the meeting.
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Barrister Jamir Uddin Sarkar, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moin Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir
and Iqbal Hasan Mahmud Tuku were present at the meeting.
Among the vice chairmen were Mir Nasir, Hafiz Uddin Ahmed, Advocate Joynal Abdin, Nitai Roy Chowdhury, Shawkat Mahmud, Mahmudul Hasan, Professor Shahjahan Mia, Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Barkat Ullah Bulu, Shahjahan Umar, Abdul Awal Mintu and others.
Among the advisors are Nazmul Haque Nannu, Abdul Hai Sikder, VP Joynal, Shahzada Mia, Mahbub Talukder, Ataur Rahman Dhali, Mashiur Rahman, Shahida Rafiq, Shamsul Haque, Golam Akbar Khandaker, Dr. Md. Abdul Quddus, former IGP Abdul Qayyum, Ismail Zabiullah, Aman Ullah Aman, Gazi Mazharul Anwar, SM Fazlul Haque, Sukomal Barua, Professor Sirajul Islam, Ekramuzzaman, Taimur Alam Khandaker, Fazlur Rahman, Monirul Haque Chowdhury, Monirul Haque Chowdhury Is present.
However, party's acting chairman will sit with senior joint secretary generals, organising secreteries, secretaries and assistant secretaries on Wednesday, and with central leaders of BNP's associated bodies on Thursday, party sources said.


