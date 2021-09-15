Video
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 11:24 AM
HC directs govt to ensure empowerment of UP chairmen

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 158
Staff Correspondent

The High Court on Tuesday directed the government to issue a circular immediately to ensure empowering the Upazila chairmen as per the law.
A virtual HC bench of Justice Md Muzibur Rahman Mia and Justice Md Quamrul Hossain Mollah passed the order after disposing of a rule issued on January 6 this year following a writ petition.
The writ petition was filed by Dumki Upazila chairman Harun-or-Rashid Hawlader, President of the Bangladesh Upazila Parishad Association, Secretary-General Saiful Islam Khan Biru, and two
others on behalf of the Association, challenging Section 33 of the Upazila Parishad Act 1998.
Barrister Hassan Md Shahnewaz Azim argued for the writ petition while Deputy Attorney General Nowroz Md Russell Chowdhury represented the State.
Earlier on January 6, an HC bench issued a rule asking the authorities concerned why section 33 of the Upazila Parishad Act, which contains provisions for performing secretarial duties of Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) in the areas including implementation of Upazila Parishad decisions and bringing financial discipline, would not be declared illegal.
Besides, the HC issued another rule asking the authorities concerned why the decision of writing Upazila administration instead of Upazila Parishad in various invitation letters would not be declared illegal.
In the writ, the petitioners claimed that they are long-time victims of bureaucracy, these members of the Upazila Parishad say, despite being elected officials to serve the needs of the Upazila, they have long been sidelined by official gazettes empowering the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) as the highest authority at the Upazila level.
'This created a rift between the Upazila councils and the UNO offices and as a result, the chairmen and vice-chairmen feel mostly decorative being left out of all key administrative decisions.'
According to the writ, circulars or gazettes issued by different ministries in the past have made UNOs presidents in most of the committees formed over the jobs of the 17 local government departments, flouting the Upazila Parishad Act.
The Upazila Parishad Act describes the roles of individuals. But such elected people cannot perform as per law since 2010 once the government activated the Upazila Parishad, it said.


