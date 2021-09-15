Video
Computer operator now billionaire

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Staff Correspondent

Nurul Islam who took up a contractual job of computer operator at Teknaf land port with a daily wage of Tk 130 in 2001 has allegedly amassed Tk 460 crore illegally.
Commander Khandaker Al Moin, director of the legal and  media wing of the RAB, told reporters on
Tuesday, while working at the port, Nurul used his position to master the tactics of smuggling, customs evasion, unloading of illegal goods and brokerage. After about 8 years, he left his job and formed a syndicate of brokers.
RAB arrested Nurul from Dhaka's Mohammadpur area on Tuesday. He is the son of Abdul Motaleb of Dhunia Paschim Kanainagar under Sadar upazila in Bhola district.
He was held with counterfeit currency notes of Tk 3,46,500, Myanmar currency of Tk 3,80,00, 4,400 Yaba pills and Tk 2,01,160.
After primary interrogation, RAB came to know that Nurul got the contractual computer operator job at the Teknaf land port with a daily wage of Tk 130 in 2001. He also got involved in smuggling, tax evasion, and unloading goods illegally as a broker. His role as the ringleader of the broker syndicate of Teknaf land port has also been confirmed in the interrogation.
In 2009, Nurul Islam, having 19 bank accounts, quit the job and recommended the appointment of another person in his place who ultimately helped him amass this illegal wealth.
Nurul now owns six houses and 13 land plots in Dhaka, 37 plots and houses in Savar, Teknaf, Saint Martin and Bhola.
He set up MS Al Nahyan Enterprise, MS Miftaul Enterprise, MS Alka Enterprise, Alka Real Estate Limited and MS Kaniz Enterprise to legalize the crores of rupees earned through the syndicate.


