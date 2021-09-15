Video
3 more dengue patients die

288 infected in 24 hrs

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 159
Staff Correspondent

Three more dengue patients died and 288 more people were affected with mosquito-borne disease in the last 24 hours ending at 8:00am on Tuesday, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).     
Of them, 232 were admitted to different
hospitals in Dhaka and 56 to hospitals outside Dhaka.
According to the statistics, a total of 14,509 dengue patients have been admitted to different hospitals in the country from January 1 this year to September 14. Among them, a total of 13,196 patients have returned home after recovery.
The total number of dengue patients taking treatment in different hospitals across the country is 1,256. Of them, 1,067 are taking treatment at different hospitals in the capital while 189 are receiving it outside the capital.  
The Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) has received 57 reports of suspected dengue deaths so far this year. Twelve people died in July, 34 in August and 11 in September.
Among the deaths, 53 have died in Dhaka division, two in Chattogram division, and one each in Rajshahi and Khulna division.
The health authorities have been recording over 200 dengue cases per day since August 1 which is 72 percent compared to the entire year's infection rate.
Among 14,509 infected, a total of 4,153 were diagnosed in the running month, 7,698 in August, 2,286 in July, 272 in June while 43 were infected in May.


