Lowest deaths from corona in 3 months

The country has witnessed the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths in 99 days as 35 more people died in the last 24 hours.

The death toll stands at 27,007. Some 2,074 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,534,440.

On June 7, 30 deaths were reported in a single-day across the country.

Besides, 3,735 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 96.89 percent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,486,668, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

The country logged positivity rate of 6.54 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.49 percent and the death rate at 1.76 percent. In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 31,724 samples.

Among the deaths, 15 died in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, four each in Rajshahi and Khulna and two each died in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.

The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,404 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,603 were women.

The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.

Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.65 million lives and infected more than 226.21 million people throughout the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.

More than 202.88 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.

The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.







