Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 11:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Lowest deaths from corona in 3 months

Positivity rate drops to 6.54pc

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Staff Correspondent

The country has witnessed the lowest number of Covid-19 deaths in 99 days as 35 more people died in the last 24 hours.
The death toll stands at 27,007. Some 2,074 new cases were also detected during the time, bringing the number of cases to 1,534,440.   
On June 7, 30 deaths were reported in a single-day across the country.
Besides, 3,735 Covid-19 patients recovered from the viral disease, pushing up the recovery rate to 96.89 percent, taking the total number of recovery to 1,486,668, according to a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).   
The country logged positivity rate of 6.54 percent in the last 24 hours while the overall positivity rate stands at 16.49 percent and the death rate at 1.76 percent. In the past 24 hours, 789 labs across the country tested 31,724 samples.
Among the deaths, 15 died in Dhaka division, eight in Chattogram, four each in Rajshahi and Khulna and two each died in Barishal and Sylhet divisions.
The Covid-19 victims' gender breakdown shows that 17,404 of the total deceased across the country were men and 9,603 were women.
The country's maiden cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the virus was reported on March 18.  
Meanwhile, the fast spreading coronavirus has so far claimed over 4.65 million lives and infected more than 226.21 million people throughout the world till Tuesday afternoon, according to Worldometer.
More than 202.88 million people have recovered from the disease which has spread to 220 countries and territories across the planet.
The coronavirus disease broke out in China's Wuhan city in late December 2019 and quickly spread throughout the world, becoming a pandemic in less than three months.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL Pabna, Natore conferences on Nov 20, 21
Buildings lie ravaged and trees uprooted as erosion by the sea has taken a serious turn
BNP policy makers meet to work out tasks
HC directs govt to ensure empowerment of UP chairmen
Declaration of 10 newspapers scrapped
A million Afghan children could die from hunger: UN
Computer operator now billionaire
3 more dengue patients die


Latest News
Electricity Supply Act to get time extension, Bill placed
US approaching Delta wave peak but virus expected to become endemic
Four more die at RMCH COVID unit
Lukaku earns Chelsea narrow win over Zenit
Juventus off to winning Champions League start at Malmo
Apple's new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trade-ins
1,400 Palestinians in Israel jails to hold hunger strike
Chinese ambassador barred from UK parliament over sanctions row
Bangladesh wants peaceful settlement between Guyana and Venezuela
Lewandowski propels Bayern to win at Barca
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Computer operator turns billionaire in Bangladesh
Trafficking of 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya: 41 chargesheeted
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
Obituary
Verdict in 20 days, man gets death for killing 4 of a family
2 newborn babies found dead in Chattogram hospital's drain
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft