Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 11:23 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Ministry recommends action against Evaly

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148
Staff Correspondent

An inter-ministerial committee set up by the Commerce Ministry has recommended action against Evaly through law enforcement.
Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) cell of the commerce ministry and head of the committee Hafizur Rahman told after a meeting of the committee at the secretariat on Tuesday that the Commerce Ministry will not take the responsibility of Evaly's
irregularities.  
Hafizur Rahman said that, "Various e-commerce issues including Evaly, e-Orange, Dhamaka came up in the meeting. As these organizations have already violated the law, the ministry without taking any direct responsibility will refer them to the law enforcement agencies who can take action according to law. This is the recommendation of the committee."
He also said that a letter will be sent to the Home Ministry in this
regard soon.
DG further said, "There are few more decisions about one or two more e-commerce companies. Now our decision will be conveyed to the Minister and Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce. It will be decided after discussion whether we can do more in this case or not. Earlier also we have written to the Ministry of Home Affairs to take action on behalf of the report of Bangladesh Bank. Even today, it has been decided
that it is up to them."
"There is a digital fraud under the Digital Security Act, and it is a crime. There are also some offenses under the Consumer Rights Act. We are identifying these places and informing the law enforcement agencies, especially the Ministry of Home Affairs. I have informed them before. The reference of this meeting will be informed again." he added.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
AL Pabna, Natore conferences on Nov 20, 21
Buildings lie ravaged and trees uprooted as erosion by the sea has taken a serious turn
BNP policy makers meet to work out tasks
HC directs govt to ensure empowerment of UP chairmen
Declaration of 10 newspapers scrapped
A million Afghan children could die from hunger: UN
Computer operator now billionaire
3 more dengue patients die


Latest News
Electricity Supply Act to get time extension, Bill placed
US approaching Delta wave peak but virus expected to become endemic
Four more die at RMCH COVID unit
Lukaku earns Chelsea narrow win over Zenit
Juventus off to winning Champions League start at Malmo
Apple's new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trade-ins
1,400 Palestinians in Israel jails to hold hunger strike
Chinese ambassador barred from UK parliament over sanctions row
Bangladesh wants peaceful settlement between Guyana and Venezuela
Lewandowski propels Bayern to win at Barca
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Computer operator turns billionaire in Bangladesh
Trafficking of 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya: 41 chargesheeted
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
Obituary
Verdict in 20 days, man gets death for killing 4 of a family
2 newborn babies found dead in Chattogram hospital's drain
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft