Ministry recommends action against Evaly

An inter-ministerial committee set up by the Commerce Ministry has recommended action against Evaly through law enforcement.

Director General of the World Trade Organization (WTO) cell of the commerce ministry and head of the committee Hafizur Rahman told after a meeting of the committee at the secretariat on Tuesday that the Commerce Ministry will not take the responsibility of Evaly's

irregularities.

Hafizur Rahman said that, "Various e-commerce issues including Evaly, e-Orange, Dhamaka came up in the meeting. As these organizations have already violated the law, the ministry without taking any direct responsibility will refer them to the law enforcement agencies who can take action according to law. This is the recommendation of the committee."

He also said that a letter will be sent to the Home Ministry in this

regard soon.

DG further said, "There are few more decisions about one or two more e-commerce companies. Now our decision will be conveyed to the Minister and Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce. It will be decided after discussion whether we can do more in this case or not. Earlier also we have written to the Ministry of Home Affairs to take action on behalf of the report of Bangladesh Bank. Even today, it has been decided

that it is up to them."

"There is a digital fraud under the Digital Security Act, and it is a crime. There are also some offenses under the Consumer Rights Act. We are identifying these places and informing the law enforcement agencies, especially the Ministry of Home Affairs. I have informed them before. The reference of this meeting will be informed again." he added.





