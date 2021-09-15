Video
Universities to reopen after Sept 27

Thrust on completing vaccination by then

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 259
Staff Correspondent

Teachers and students of all the universities in the country have been directed to complete the registration of vaccines by September 27.  
The university authorities will then be able to start academic activities and open residential halls with the approval of their respective academic councils.
Minister of Education Dipu Moni met with the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman and the Vice-Chancellors of different universities to open the residential halls of higher education institutions and start teaching in the classrooms.
It is learned that such a decision was taken at the meeting on Tuesday.
Confirming the decision, Information and Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education MA Khair said teachers and students of all public and private universities in the country have been asked to complete the registration for vaccination by September 27.  
The university authorities will then be able to start teaching activities at the university with the approval of their respective academic councils. The university can open their residential halls if they want.  
However, in that case, they will have to start vaccination activities by setting up health centres on their respective university campuses.
Meanwhile, the government has taken initiatives to bring the students who are not able to get corona vaccine due to lack of national
identity card. For this, Bangladesh University Grants Commission has been given the responsibility to create a special app.
If you want to know the Secretary of UGC Ferdous Zaman said the UGC would create an app to bring students who could not get the corona vaccine due to lack of national identity card under the vaccine.  There students will register for the ticker with the birth registration number. The UGC will then send the information to the Ministry of Education. The Ministry of Health will then take steps to vaccinate the students.
According to the UGC, out of 39 lakh students of government universities, 17 lakh 50 thousand students have been registered in the security app till date. Of these, four and a half lakh students took the first dose, and 90,000 students took two doses.
Earlier on August 26, the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Primary and Mass Education met at a meeting with the Technical Committee on Coronavirus Prevention to monitor the Corona situation and reopen educational institutions.
It was then informed that the university will start opening from October 17. But before that, all the universities have to send information about the vaccine to the UGC.  The universities that will be covered by cent per cent vaccine will reopen first.
Educational institutions were closed on March 17 in 2020 after an outbreak of the coronavirus. After a year and a half, the primary, secondary and higher secondary level educational institutions were opened on Sunday (September 12). Medical colleges, dental and nursing institutions opened on Monday (September 13).


