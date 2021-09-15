Video
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021
Home Miscellaneous

Abrar Fahad Murder

22 accused claim innocence in court

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 51
Court Correspondent

Twenty-two accused in BUET student Abrar Fahad murder case claimed innocence before the trial court on Tuesday.
In their self defence statement, they pleaded not guilty in the court of Judge Abu Jafar Mohammad Kamruzzaman of the Dhaka Speedy Trial Tribunal-1.
Replying to a question of the Judge, the accused said that they were innocent and demanded justice.
After examining them under Section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc), the tribunal adjourned the court till today, said Prosecutor Abu Abdullah Bhuiyan.
Forty-six persons out of a total of 60 witnesses testified in the case.
During Tuesday's hearing, 22 accused, who are now behind bars, were produced before the tribunal.
The same tribunal on September 15 last year framed charges against all 25 accused in the case.
On October 7, 2019, Abrar, a second-year student of Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), was beaten to death by a reported group of Buet unit of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) men in a dormitory.
Abrar's father Barkatullah filed a murder case on October 7 that year with Chawkbazar Police Station.
The incident triggered a firestorm of protests on campuses across the country. Many took to social media to demand justice for Abrar.
Amid protests on campus, Buet authorities on October 11 banned all political activities on the campus and suspended 19 students, mostly leaders of the university's BCL unit, who were made accused in the case.
Inspector Md Wahiduzaman of Detective Branch of police submitted the charge sheet to the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in Dhaka against 25 Buet students on November 13 in 2019.
Of them, 22 accused were in jail. During the investigation, eight of the accused gave confessional statements to magistrates on different dates.
Three other accused -- Mustaba Rafid, Muhammad Morshed-Uz-Zaman Mondol alias Jishan and Ehtashamul Rabbi Tanim -- have been absconding since the incident.



