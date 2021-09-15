CU schedules Honours and Masters exams

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 14: The authority of Chittagong University fixed the schedules for examinations of the departments of the university.

The examination of Mathematics Department third year BSc (Honours-Year 2019) Course No. 310 will start from October 3 at 10am instead of September 30.

First year Honours examination (2020) of Botany Department will start from November 7, Second year Honours examination (2020) from November 8, third year Honours examination (2020) from November 9, Fourth year Honours examination (2020) from November 10 and the MS Examination (2020) from November 18.