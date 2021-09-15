Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 11:22 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

CU schedules Honours and Masters exams

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 163
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 14: The authority of Chittagong University fixed the schedules for examinations of the departments of the university.
The examination of Mathematics Department third year BSc (Honours-Year 2019) Course No. 310 will start from October 3 at 10am instead of September 30.
First year Honours examination (2020) of Botany Department will start from November 7, Second year Honours examination (2020) from November 8, third year Honours examination (2020) from November 9, Fourth year Honours examination (2020) from November 10 and the MS Examination (2020) from November 18.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CU schedules Honours and Masters exams
Chattogram records 7.16pc C-19 positivity rate
Feeuri Khondoker’s book launching at NPC today
RU gains a vast campus with green canopy
Bangladeshi expatriates in United Arab Emirates observe hunger strike
Govt will provide houses for all climate change affected people: Shahab
‘Right to Food Act’ promulgation stressed in dialogue
HC surprised as 49 ‘false’ cases filed by Rajarbagh pir syndicate


Latest News
Electricity Supply Act to get time extension, Bill placed
US approaching Delta wave peak but virus expected to become endemic
Four more die at RMCH COVID unit
Lukaku earns Chelsea narrow win over Zenit
Juventus off to winning Champions League start at Malmo
Apple's new iPhone 13 touts faster 5G, sharper cameras to spur trade-ins
1,400 Palestinians in Israel jails to hold hunger strike
Chinese ambassador barred from UK parliament over sanctions row
Bangladesh wants peaceful settlement between Guyana and Venezuela
Lewandowski propels Bayern to win at Barca
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Computer operator turns billionaire in Bangladesh
Trafficking of 26 Bangladeshis killed in Libya: 41 chargesheeted
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
Obituary
Verdict in 20 days, man gets death for killing 4 of a family
2 newborn babies found dead in Chattogram hospital's drain
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft