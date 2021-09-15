Video
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 11:22 AM
Chattogram records 7.16pc C-19 positivity rate

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 199
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 14: Chattogram district recorded 7.16 percent Covid-19 positivity rate of as 97 fresh cases were reported after testing 1,354 samples during the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning.
The Covid-19 situation is improving consistently in recent weeks in the district, Civil Surgeon Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi said.
With the new infection, the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases reached 100,962.
"The number of cured patients from the lethal virus stood at 82,856 in the district with the recovery of 1022 more patients on Sunday," Dr Rabbi said, adding that the percentage of recovery rate is 82.28.
With two new deaths due to coronavirus in the last 24 hours, the death toll reached 1,276 in the district.
A total of 2689 infected patients are now undergoing treatment at designated hospitals here.


