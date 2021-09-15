Feeuri Khondoker’s book launching at NPC today

A collection of short stories, "Utal Megher Kaal" written by late journalist and noted writer Feeuri Khondoker, will be launched at Tofazzal Hossain Manik Mia hall (1st floor) of the National Press Club at 4pm on Wednesday.

The book published posthumously covers 26 old, new, published and unpublished stories of the writer. Famous writer-actor and artist Afzal Hossain designed the cover and litterateur and doctor Sukanta Chatterjee wrote the introduction of the book.

Writer Lizi Rahman edited the writings and Dibya Prakash publication published the book. Relatives, friends, colleagues, admirers are cordially invited to the posthumous book launching ceremony. Anyone can collect the book from here.

The Daily Observer Editor Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury will preside over the function while Farida Yasmin, president of National Press Club and Saiful Alam, former president of the club will attend as special guests.

Senior Journalist Feeuri Khondoker died of cancer on May 15, 2021 at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in the capital. He was 70. He was the joint news editor of Daily Observer and also a member of the Jatiya Press Club. He was from Kodimdhalya village in Mirzapur upazila of Tangail.



