RU gains a vast campus with green canopy

RAJSHAHI, Sept 14: The Rajshahi University (RU) campus has gained one of the greenest campuses in the country with over 10,000 trees of about 600 species and unique land topography.

The youthful and fresh atmosphere on the campus filled with hope and dreams surrounds its students and visitors years after years.

RU Vice-chancellor Prof Golam Sabbir Sattar revealed this while transplanting a tree sapling at the campus today. RU Science Club initiated the tree plantation programme.

Among others, Pro-vice-chancellors Prof Chowdhury Jakaria and Prof Sultan-ul-Islam and Students Adviser Prof Tereque Nur were present on the occasion. VC Prof Golam Sattar also said a massive tree plantation can help reduce carbon emission to a substantial level and that is very important to face the adverse impact of climate change in the region including its vast Barind tract.

There is no alternative to create more forest area which needs adequate financial support from both national and international donor agencies. An optimum afforestation could help stop degradation of environment and biodiversity making the country a safe habitat for all.

Expanding the country's forest area to 25 percent of the total landscape will protect Bangladesh from the possible alarming consequences of the ongoing climate change, he added.

Institution level tree plantation has a bigger role towards inspiring the students to more tree plantation leading to protecting the environment from further degradation.

This is the time of making the tree plantation popular among the teachers, guardians and students to sustainable reduction of carbon emission coupled with mitigating the adverse impact of climate change.

Stressing the need for formulating a time-befitting policy, Prof Sattar pointed out that the present impacts of climate change have adversely affected the region's agriculture, irrigation, navigation, ecology, bio-diversity, weather, environment and underground water levels.

Prof Chowdhury Jakaria stressed conducting more research to innovate newer technologies and ways for adaptation and expanded cultivation of stress tolerant and high yielding crops through popularising those among the farmers. -BSS





