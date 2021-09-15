Video
Govt will provide houses for all climate change affected people: Shahab

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 220
Staff Correspondent

Govt will provide houses for all climate change affected people: Shahab

Govt will provide houses for all climate change affected people: Shahab

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Md Shahab Uddin on Tuesday said the government is sincerely working to accommodate all the people affected by the climate change by providing required number of houses for them.
"The present government under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is sincerely working to address various risks related to climate change. So far, 800 projects have been undertaken at a cost of Taka 3,800 crore with the funding of the Climate Change Trust Fund to this end," he said.
The environment minister made the remarks while exchanging views with officials of the Bangladesh Climate Change Trust at the Old Forest Building at Mohakhali in the city, said a press release.
About 30 million people only in the coastal areas have been benefited from these projects, Shahab Uddin said,.
He said all necessary steps would be taken to amend the law, set up field offices and recruit adequate manpower so that the Climate Change Trust could function independently.
The minister directed the concerned officials to construct the Cyclone Shelter Cum Primary School on a four-storey foundation and to set up lightning forecast system across the country.
Chaired by Managing Director of the Climate Change Trust Masud Ahmed, its Secretary Nasir-ud-Daulah and Director Md Khairuzzaman, Conservator of the Forest Department SM Munirul Islam and Assistant Director of the Trust Shakila Yasmin spoke at the meeting, among others.    -BSS


