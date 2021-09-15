PM's call to modernize education system

While delivering her speech on the draft outline of the national curriculum at Ganabhaban on Monday, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina said it is essential to modernise the education system in keeping with changes in technology and the global trend. We are in complete agreement with the PM's opinion, highlighting on the importance to modernise our education system.



Modern education is a dynamic way of learning - enabling students to learn a lot faster. Interaction between student and teacher helps students understand better. The point, however, modern education methodology relies on computers and the internet. When students decide to choose between online or traditional education, the difference that comes to their mind is obviously is the difference between sitting in front of a computer and sitting in a traditional classroom.



These are not only the difference in online and traditional education systems, but there is also a difference in learning style, technology, learning environment, etc. which affects the learner. Moreover, modern education allows students to do a lot more than just learning and help them become more social and interactive. If the Covid-19 pandemic has taught one important lesson, that is: Unless a country rapidly modernises its education system, health or any form of global disaster would severely impact the country's education system at an unprecedented scale.



Advanced Western and Asian countries had responded to the call by modernising their education systems at least a couple of decades back. Therefore, it's not surprising how efficiently the countries could manage to deal with the fallouts of the pandemic by systematically holding online classes at all academic stages. That said - four undisputed advantages of modern education has come at the fore during the pandemic period, which are - the importance of distant learning, flexibility , low cost and student oriented programmes.



However, not only to cope in a disaster situation, our education sector has to move with the times and accordingly equip itself with modern gadgetry. Whereas our city based private schools have gone tech-savvy, it is equally important for our public schools to come under an integrated internet network. Drawing bitter lessons from the past months, our education authorities must come up with a comprehensive plan to fast introduce modern techniques in the education system.



In particular, public schools, colleges and universities scattered across the country must be brought under the modernising scheme first. To finish with, to address any system, it is important first and foremost to understand the context - strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats. We believe our experts and policy makers will move forward with modern education in the light of this truth.