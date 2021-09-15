Health guidelines must be followed

Dear Sir

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina reiterated her call to the countrymen to follow the health guidelines properly as she joined a discussion on an obituary motion at parliament. Taking part in the discussion she said, "Two lawmakers passed away at the first two consecutive days of this parliament session and today another parliamentarian died".



Therefore, all including the people who received vaccines will have to follow the health guidelines properly particularly during the period of Coronavirus pandemic. The Prime Minister prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family and also wished good health of everyone staying at home and abroad. A one-minute silence was observed at the parliament to show respect to the deceased lawmaker. Currently, a large portion of people has been vaccinated--while considering health guideline is less important. Undoubtedly, it is a wrong assumption since after getting vaccination the possibility of being infected reduced but not eliminated. In addition, the re-opening of schools can increase infection.



Hence, there is no alternative to following the health guidelines prescribed by the government and World Health Organisation.



Alif Khan

Over email