Myanmar Bangladesh can exchange regional advantage

Myanmar which is also known as Burmais one of the closest neighbours of Bangladesh. Before the Second World War, many people from Bangladesh used to travel to Burma. Since then, the people of this country have developed an economic and social relationship with Burma. Apart from India, Bangladesh shares a border with Myanmar. The 271 km long Bangladesh-Myanmar border is very important for Bangladesh due to geographical reasons. Bangladesh can use Myanmar by land for communication in Southeast Asian countries including China. Road connectivity is possible through Myanmar.



Myanmar can also use Bangladesh to reach South Asia specially Nepal, Bhutan, and Mainland India. Bangladesh and Myanmar both share a common regional platform like 'BIMSTEC'. On the other hand, Bangladesh is considered as a 'Hub 'between South Asia and South East Asia. This is an outstanding geo-strategic characteristic of Bangladesh. Therefore,without the involvement of Bangladesh, any connectivity amongst the states of ASEAN and SAARC is absolutely impossible.



Myanmar is a country rich in natural resources. There are huge amounts of natural resources like tin, zinc, copper, tungsten, coal, marble, limestone, natural gas, hydropower etc. The major resource of this country is mineral resources. Myanmar can be a major source of energy for Bangladesh to ensure its energy security. Food and grains are produced in large quantities in Myanmar.



Myanmar has a huge potential of rice cultivation. But lands of Myanmar are unutilized for decades due to lack of human resource. Myanmar needs labours. Rice production in Myanmar accounts for approximately 43% of total agricultural production in the country, making it the seventh largest producer of rice in the world. Myanmar has lack of Manpower and technology in this regard. Bangladesh has surplus human resource. Myanmar can utilize the human resource of Bangladesh for the maximum gain.



But Bangladesh has never been able to take full advantage of this opportunity. This country of 135 tribes and different ethnic groups has been under military rule for many years. That may be one of the reasons why the relationship is not deep. If Bangladesh had good relations with Myanmar, its dependence on India could be reduced in many cases. If contacts were made in Southeast Asia and China through Myanmar, there would be immense potential for investment and trade.



EU, China, India, Russia and North Korea are becoming allies in Myanmar's oil, gas, mineral resources and military markets. Taking advantage of the US negligence, Myanmar's military junta extended a helping hand to China to invest. So, China is now the biggest investor in this country. According to Earth-Rights International, a private group, more than 26 Chinese companies are investing in Myanmar's oil, gas, mineral resources and allied sectors. China has already become its biggest ally in building and supplying arms to Myanmar. Myanmar has developed relations not only with China but also with India. India and China are building trade relations with Myanmar. The United States is also changing its approach to the Myanmar question.



Recently, a 41-year dispute over the maritime border with Bangladesh-Myanmar has been settled by the International Court of Justice. As a result, the rights of Bangladesh have been established in an area of 1 lakh 11 thousand square kilometers. Myanmar's waters have also been identified. As a result, this problem has been eliminated. The path of creating tension in the Bay of Bengal has been blocked.



Myanmar is a major supplier of natural wood to the world. While attracting foreign investment has been limited to the oil and gas sector, the country has recently shifted its focus to attracting production-based investment. The country is well ahead in power generation due to good investment in hydropower generation. The tourism industry is also a promising sector in the country.



Economists have the opinions that if democracy is restored in Myanmar and corruption is reduced, it will not have to go to the level of countries that have failed in wealth management. Therefore, it can be assumed that Myanmar will become a country with rapid economic growth in a few years. The country's biggest economic advantage is that they are members of the ten-nation ASEAN. ASEAN is one of the three most successful trade blocs in the world.



ASEAN countries account for more than 50 percent of total trade between themselves and the three countries. As a result, Bangladesh has the opportunity to benefit by strengthening ties with this trade alliance, that is, Myanmar. Bangladesh and Myanmar are among the seven member countries of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC). Therefore, there is ample opportunities to increase trade and investment relations between the two countries through BIMSTEC.



The two countries can jointly explore for oil and gas in the Bay of Bengal. Bangladesh can also contribute to the development of Myanmar's infrastructure.



The proposed construction of the Asian Highway, funded by the Asian Development Bank and other donor groups, could also increase land connectivity between the two countries. And there is ample opportunity to increase shipping. Besides, joint investment can be made in fertilizer, plastic, cement, furniture etc. Both countries will benefit if Myanmar produces raw materials and Bangladesh with skills, technical knowledge and labor. Because, Myanmar imports every product. Bangladesh can also export readymade garments.



Rohingya refugee crisis has made distance between Bangladesh and Myanmar. Myanmar should solve this problem to serve its own and regional interest. Myanmar should understand that this crisis canaffect entire South Asia and South East Asia leaving the region unstable.Myanmar should take effective steps to strengthen bilateral relations.

The writer is a Dhaka

based NGO activist













