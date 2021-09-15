Green malta popular in Rajshahi



Green malta being sold at Saheb Bazar in Rajshahi City. photo: observer

The demand of the citrus fruit has gone up hugely in the district.

The arrival of newly farmed malta fruits has been taking place in the city's markets for the last few weeks; the cheaper price and the sweetness of the fruit has added a new dimension to the taste of the people.

Traders said, while the price of foreign malta is Tk 220 to 240 per kg, the local variety is selling at Tk 80 to 90 per kg.

The only difference between foreign malta and domestic one is colour; but in terms of nutrition, both varieties are the same.

To meet Vitamin-C deficiency, BARI Malta-1 (green malta) has been cultivated in Rajshahi for several years.

During a visit about 8-10 small traders were seen selling the green malta by vans in areas of Manichattar and Awami League Office. It is also selling in fruit shops.

Retail trader Ziaur Rahman at Saheb Bazar zero-point area said, he is selling green malta at Tk 80-90 per kg.

Another Milon Ahmed at Manichattar area said, "I am getting it at a much lower price from wholesale markets. Green malta is selling higher because it is cheaper than foreign malta. I am bringing green malta from Chapainawabganj, Godagari, Charghat and Bagha upazilas of Rajshahi."

Consumer Farooq Islam said, the green variety contains huge Vitamin-C; the price is cheaper too.

Alim Uddin, chief scientific officer of Rajshahi Fruit Research Centre, said green malta has been cultivated at a large scale in Rajshahi for the last few years; it can easily be cultivated on the side of house, abandoned place or fallow land. The cost of cultivation is much less than other fruits, he further said, adding the price is also fair.

