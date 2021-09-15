Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:13 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Green malta popular in Rajshahi

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Our Correspondent

Green malta being sold at Saheb Bazar in Rajshahi City. photo: observer

Green malta being sold at Saheb Bazar in Rajshahi City. photo: observer

RAJSHAHI, Sept 14:  Indigenous variety of green malta has gained popularity in the district with its increasing demand to consumers.
The demand of the citrus fruit has gone up hugely in the district.
The arrival of newly farmed malta fruits has been taking place in the city's markets for the last few weeks; the cheaper price and the sweetness of the fruit has added a new dimension to the taste of the people.
Traders said, while the price of foreign malta is Tk 220 to 240 per kg, the local variety is selling at Tk 80 to 90 per kg.
The only difference between foreign malta and domestic one is colour; but in terms of nutrition, both varieties are the same.
To meet Vitamin-C deficiency, BARI Malta-1 (green malta) has been cultivated in Rajshahi for several years.
During a visit about 8-10 small traders were seen selling the green malta by vans in areas of Manichattar and Awami League Office. It is also selling in fruit shops.
Retail trader Ziaur Rahman at Saheb Bazar zero-point area said, he is selling green malta at Tk 80-90 per kg.
Another Milon Ahmed at Manichattar area said, "I am getting it at a much lower price from wholesale markets. Green malta is selling higher because it is cheaper than foreign malta. I am bringing green malta from Chapainawabganj, Godagari, Charghat and Bagha upazilas of Rajshahi."
Consumer Farooq Islam said, the green variety contains huge Vitamin-C; the price is cheaper too.
Alim Uddin, chief scientific officer of Rajshahi Fruit Research Centre, said green malta has been cultivated at a large scale in Rajshahi for the last few years; it can easily be cultivated on the side of house, abandoned place or fallow land. The cost of cultivation is much less than other fruits, he further said, adding the price is also fair.
So, green malta is becoming popular day by day in Rajshahi.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Green malta popular in Rajshahi
31 nabbed in Rajshahi
Man crushed under train in Natore
Sapling crisis hampers T-Aman cultivation at Betagi
Three drown in 2 dists
6 more die of corona at RMCH
Thrust on producing, preserving quality seed at farmers’ level
Flood damages Tk 5.5cr crops in Bogura


Latest News
Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
BNP senior leaders seek party’s pre-election roadmap
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Survey vessel finds 457 sea creatures in Bay of Bengal: Minister
Abrar murder: 22 accused claim innocence again
Economics needs mathematics for clarity
Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
BNP’s unabated falsehood reflects its fascist mentality: Quader
BNP policymakers sit with central leaders
Three dengue patients die, 288 more detected in 24 hours
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
20 years of 9/11 attacks and justice keeps waiting
IT sector at post-LDC time: Forging industry-academia partnership
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Obituary
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
CIS-BCCI leaders meet new Russian Ambassador
It's essential to modernise education, says Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft