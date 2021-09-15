31 nabbed in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Sept 14: Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) and Detective Branch (DB) of Police, in separate drives, arrested 31 people on various charges from Monday night till Tuesday morning.

Golam Ruhul Quddus, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) confirmed the information in a press release on Tuesday morning.

Of the arrestees, 16 were warranted, nine were charged with drugs and the rest were held on different charges.

A huge amount of contraband drugs were also seized from their possession. A legal action has been taken against them, official sources said.







