NATORE, Sept 14: An unidentified man, about 28, was killed after being hit by a running train in Shove area near Abdulpur Railway Station in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Monday.

Eye witnesses said, when the man was crossing the railway bridge Rajshahi-bound Barendra Express knocked him down; and he died instantly under the bridge.

Emdadul Islam, station master of the station said, police recovered his body from the spot.