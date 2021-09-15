Sapling crisis hampers T-Aman cultivation at Betagi



Farmers buying paddy saplings from a seasonal trader on a Barguna road. photo: observer

In the coastal upazila of Barguna District, 50 per cent seedbeds have been destroyed due to submergence. The recent heavy rainfall and breaching of flood protection embankment by the Bishkhali River triggered the submergence. The flood has inundated low-lying areas having T-Aman seedbeds and farming lands.

The T-Aman farming time has been delayed by three weeks, local farmers said.

According to sources at the upazila agriculture office, there are 24,573 farmers in the upazila of one municipality and seven unions having over 1.5 lakh people. Of them, medium-class farmers are 1,450, small 17,200, marginal 3,536, and landless farmers 2,282.

This season T-Aman cultivation target has been fixed at 20,464 hectares (ha) in the upazila; and T-Aman seedbeds were prepared on 1,120 ha.

But these seedbeds remained sunken in rain water for one week. So saplings started rotting.

Farmers were seen collecting T-Aman seeds from other areas by hiring labourers.

While collecting saplings, farmer Shahjahan Mia of Kawnia Village at Boro Mazumdar Union informed, they have to purchase T-Aman seeds at Tk 300 to 350 per kg, which is much higher than that of last year.

Echoing him another Safej Ali expressed his anger about labourer crisis. He said, "We don't have sufficient agriculture labourer."

Each labourer is being paid Tk 600 to 700 as per day wage, he further said, adding, despite that labourers are not available.

Farmers are also continuing the sapling collections from different areas to meet the targeted cultivation of T-Aman land size. Many farmers could transplant their lands yet.

The T-Aman season is almost at the end phase. It has concerned farmers whether they will be able to bring in expected output of T-Aman this year.

Some seasonal traders are bringing truck-laden saplings and selling those among farmers in the locality.

Saplings brought by mini-trucks from Gouranadi, Babuganj and Banaripara of Barishal were seen selling in local bazaars.

But sources at the Department of Agriculture Extension said, arrivals of high-yielding and local varieties of saplings from different places have offset the sapling crisis.

To offset the labourer crisis, farmers are carrying out their transplantation by hiring labourers from Satkhira.

Though the season has got delayed by three weeks, it will not be any problem in meeting the target of transplantation, if the weather behaves fairly, sources added.

Farmer Kalu Hawladar of Basanda Village at Betagi Sadar Union said, he could not transplant his two bighas of land due to sapling crisis.

Coming from Banaripara to sell saplings, Rahman said, he and others have been selling local saplings in Begati Bazar for the last one week; saplings are on the huge demand.

Per 80-bundle sapling is selling at Tk 800 to 1,000.

Upazila Agriculture Officer Md Iqbal Hossain said, this year seeds have been sowed on over 50 per cent of land in the upazila.

Victim farmers will be listed for providing them with fertilisers and pesticides, he gave assurance.





