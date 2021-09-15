Three drown in 2 dists

Two minor boys and a young man drowned in separate incidents in two districts- Bogura and Rangamati, recently.

KAPTAI, RANGAMATI: A young man drowned in the Karnaphuli River in Kaptai Upazila of the district on Tuesday morning.

Deceased Sourav Mollik, 30, was a resident of Chandraghona Union under the upazila. He was an epilepsy patient.

Local Union Parishad Member Azizul Haque said he drowned in the river while taking bath.

He was rescued and taken to Kaptai Upazila Health Complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead, Azizul added.

NANDIGRAM, BOGURA: Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Nandigram Upazila of the district on Saturday noon.

The deceased was identified as Zahid Hasan, 7, son of Abdul Aziz, and Abdullah Al-Noman, 6, son of Bulu Mia, residents of Koidala Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.

Local sources said Zahid and Abdullah Al-Noman drowned in a pond in the area at around 12:30 pm while they were playing beside it.

Later, their family members found the bodies floating on water at around 4:30 pm and recovered those from the pond.

Local Union Parishad Chairman Lecturer Abdul Bari Barek confirmed the incident.













