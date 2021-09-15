6 more die of corona at RMCH

RAJSHAHI, Sept 14: Another six people died in Covid-19 Ward of Rajshahi Medical College Hospital (RMCH) in the last 24 hours from Monday 9am to Tuesday 9am.

Brigadier General Shamim Yazdani, director of the hospital confirmed the information on Tuesday morning.

He said, of the deceased, three were confirmed Covid-19 positive cases while the remaining three showed symptoms of the virus.

Of them, three were from Rajshahi and one each from Chapainawabganj, Pabna and Kushtia districts.

