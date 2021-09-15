Video
Home Countryside

Thrust on producing, preserving quality seed at farmers’ level

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20
Our Correspondent

Farmers' training on seed production and preservation held at Bhatgram Federation of Sadullapur Upazila on Tuesday. photo: observer

Farmers' training on seed production and preservation held at Bhatgram Federation of Sadullapur Upazila on Tuesday. photo: observer

GAIBANDHA, Sept 14: Speakers at a function here on Tuesday underscored the need for producing and preserving quality seed of valuable agri-crops at farmers' level to get desired output against the crops.
"Many farmers of the country are cheated by the dishonest seed traders in the case of purchasing the seed of agri-crops, particularly stable food rice. As a result, the farmers are frustrated over the production of the crop", they said.
They made the comments while addressing a day-long Farmers' training on 'Seed production and preservation' in the hallroom of Bhatgram Federation of Sadullapur Upazila in the district on Tuesday.
RDRS Bangladesh, a non-government organisation of the country, arranged the function under Accelerated Genetics Gains in RICE (AGGRI) Project in cooperation with International Rice Research Institute.
District Seed Certification Officer (DSCO) of Seed Certification Agency Agriculturist Showkat Osman attended the function and addressed it as chief guest and Sub-assistant Agriculture Officer Md. Nazmul Hossain was present as special guest while Chairman of Bhatgram Federation Md. Reza Miah presided over the function.
Earlier, agri-officer of RDRS Bangladesh made a welcome speech and also briefed the farmers about the importance and significance of seed production and preservation at farmers' level elaborately.
DSCO Showkat Osman, in his speech, emphasised for producing seed of various crops and preserving at farmers' level to get desired output against the crops and to avoid the cheating activity by the deceitful seed traders.
He also narrated the positive impacts and technologies of seed production and preservation at farmers' level.  
Around 20 farmers including female ones took part in the training programme.


