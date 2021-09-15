Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:12 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Flood damages Tk 5.5cr crops in Bogura

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

111Our Correspondent22
BOGURA, Sept 14: The crop of some 421 hectares of lands in three upazilas of the district has been damaged by flood water.
Meanwhile, the farmers have incurred a loss of about Tk 5.5 crore in the ongoing rainy season.
At least 5,100 farmers in Sariakandi, Sonatala and Dhunat upazilas have been affected due to the flood.
Deputy Director of Agricultural Extension Office in Bogura Dulal Hossain said, "Crops of some 421 hectares of lands were damaged in the flood. Of them, 305 hectares of Aman lands, 23 hectares of Aman seed-bed, 32 hectares of vegetables, 23 hectares of Mashkalai and 7 hectares of sugarcane."
The farmers will get 5 kg seeds of Mashkalai, 10 kg DAP fertiliser and 5 kg MOP fertilizer against each bigha of land in the district, he added.
Sonatala Upazila Agriculture Office reported at least 1,045 hectares of land was damaged by the flood this season.
Dhunat Upazila Agriculture Officer reported a total of 251 hectares of land have been submerged.
Moniorul Islam, a farmer of Panchgachhi Char in Biram of Chaluabari Union, said, many people have lost everything in the flood.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Green malta popular in Rajshahi
31 nabbed in Rajshahi
Man crushed under train in Natore
Sapling crisis hampers T-Aman cultivation at Betagi
Three drown in 2 dists
6 more die of corona at RMCH
Thrust on producing, preserving quality seed at farmers’ level
Flood damages Tk 5.5cr crops in Bogura


Latest News
Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
BNP senior leaders seek party’s pre-election roadmap
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Survey vessel finds 457 sea creatures in Bay of Bengal: Minister
Abrar murder: 22 accused claim innocence again
Economics needs mathematics for clarity
Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
BNP’s unabated falsehood reflects its fascist mentality: Quader
BNP policymakers sit with central leaders
Three dengue patients die, 288 more detected in 24 hours
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
20 years of 9/11 attacks and justice keeps waiting
IT sector at post-LDC time: Forging industry-academia partnership
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Obituary
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
CIS-BCCI leaders meet new Russian Ambassador
It's essential to modernise education, says Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft