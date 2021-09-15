Flood damages Tk 5.5cr crops in Bogura

111Our Correspondent22

BOGURA, Sept 14: The crop of some 421 hectares of lands in three upazilas of the district has been damaged by flood water.

Meanwhile, the farmers have incurred a loss of about Tk 5.5 crore in the ongoing rainy season.

At least 5,100 farmers in Sariakandi, Sonatala and Dhunat upazilas have been affected due to the flood.

Deputy Director of Agricultural Extension Office in Bogura Dulal Hossain said, "Crops of some 421 hectares of lands were damaged in the flood. Of them, 305 hectares of Aman lands, 23 hectares of Aman seed-bed, 32 hectares of vegetables, 23 hectares of Mashkalai and 7 hectares of sugarcane."

The farmers will get 5 kg seeds of Mashkalai, 10 kg DAP fertiliser and 5 kg MOP fertilizer against each bigha of land in the district, he added.

Sonatala Upazila Agriculture Office reported at least 1,045 hectares of land was damaged by the flood this season.

Dhunat Upazila Agriculture Officer reported a total of 251 hectares of land have been submerged.

Moniorul Islam, a farmer of Panchgachhi Char in Biram of Chaluabari Union, said, many people have lost everything in the flood.








