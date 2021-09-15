Amla export boosts Gazipur rural economy



A teenager collecting amla from a tree at Defolia Village in Kapasia. photo: observer

This herbal fruit worth about Tk 3 crore is being exported from Gazipur yearly.

According to sources, about 12 metric tons (MT) of amla is produced annually in Kapasia and Kaliganj upazilas of the district.

These upazilas are known for cultivation of amla for a long time. And for the last few years, growers have shifted to farming it commercially.

There is a huge demand of this fruit in local market and foreign market. It cultivation is less labour-intensive and also high-yielding.

While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of growers said, vegetable farmers are cultivating the berry as its marketing is easy than vegetable.

It is being farmed widely in different villages of Chandpur Union of Kapasia and in several villages in Kaliganj. The medicinal fruit is also available for whole year in these areas.

Growers said, the potential foreign market is hampered due to import of hybrid species from India. They demanded of the government to stop its import and assist local farmers to grow.

It has been cultivated in different villages of Chandpur Union for the last 40 years. Primarily, local people, on hobby, planted one/two plants around their houses to meet their own demand.

Later its demand started to go up. The commercial cultivation has been continuing for the last 10/12 years in these localities.

The commercial farming is going on in Tilshunia, Defulia, Dharpara, Koat Bazalia, Chandpur, Jalisha, Haridaspur, Borochhit, Bhakuadi, Duburia, Kamramashuk, and Papla Chamurkhi villages under Kapasia Upazila. And Noapara, Duburia, Jangalia, Nadun, Detala villages of Kaliganj Upazila have been brought under the commercial farming of the fruit.

Growers said, compared to other agro-products, amla can be sold at higher price.

Along with farmers, many youths are also coming to cultivate it.

At present, around 2,000 farmers are engaged in its commercial farming. From them, at least 30,000 maunds (according to local farmers) of amla is being sold in the local market and exported annually.

During the season per kg sells at Tk 50. But off-season wholesale price ranges up to Tk 1,000 per kg.

Local traders are used to purchase garden on yearly basis. Growers don't have to face marketing issue.

Later they sell their collected fruits to different wholesale markets in Dhaka including Shyambazar, Jatrabari, and Kawran Bazar, Gazipur's Bhogra Bypass and Konabari.

Many wholesalers in Dhaka re-sell these to different medicine companies and exporters in other districts, such as Narayanganj, Noakhali, and Chattogram. Amla is mostly sold to several exporters in Dhaka, who export these to Europe and middle east.

Grower Mohammad Ali, also an ex-member (ward no. 4) of Chandpur Union said, there are about 100 plants in his orchard; of these old 40 ones give fruits. He has sold his produce of about Tk 50,000.

Earlier, his orchard was a bamboo bush; he would not get so benefit from it. Now he is well by farming amla in the land.

He further said, he started its farming by planting bud.

At the time of planting, the land requires cow dung, TSP fertiliser and little irrigation in the dry season. It requires very little nurturing as well. Fruits can be lifted for several times in a year.

Teenager entrepreneur Md Harun Ur Rashid said, seeing other farmers he has planted amla on six bighas of fallow land. His orchard has started giving fruits for the first time this year.

He added: price of amla is very fair; it is less-labour-intensive; and yielding is very high too.

Besides, fruits can be sold directly from garden, he maintained.

Local trader Awlad Hossain Molla said, he is supplying amla to Dhaka and different districts every day.

With his own garden and purchased ones, hee has been doing the business for the last 26 years

He sends three-truck fruit to Dhaka warehouses per day. His annual supply stands at about 40,000 kg. He sells 400 kg only in Gazipur.

He informed, there are some exporters in Dhaka, who purchase fruits from him and export to London, Nanada, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and other countries in Europe.

Amid the corona pandemic, he sold his produce at the rate of Tk 1,400 per kg in the last year.

Large-sized hybrid amla is imported from India; when these are marketed in local bazaars, then local variety bazaars face setback.

"Then we can't sell at the purchased rate even," he added.

Though these hybrid fruits, not good in quality, sell at cheaper price, and due to the poor price, local variety also experiences price fall, he added.

If the import of the item is not stopped, the local growers will be affected, he added.

Kapasia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ismat Ara said, soil and weather of this area are suitable for it.

It is being farmed on 35 ha in the upazila, she further said, adding, 108 MT of the fruit is produced per year.

Over half of the annual production is going out of the country, she said again.

Farmers are benefitting, she added. During the corona time, they got much price, she said.

"We are providing training and overall assistance," she further said.

Deputy Director (acting) of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Gazipur Rafikul Islam said, at present amla is a cash crop; it has a huge demand in local and foreign markets.

"We are expanding its cultivation in Kapasia," he added.

It is helping village economy deeply, he added.





SREEPUR, GAZIPUR, Sept 14: The export of amla fruit (locally known as amlaki) from the district is boosting rural economy.This herbal fruit worth about Tk 3 crore is being exported from Gazipur yearly.According to sources, about 12 metric tons (MT) of amla is produced annually in Kapasia and Kaliganj upazilas of the district.These upazilas are known for cultivation of amla for a long time. And for the last few years, growers have shifted to farming it commercially.There is a huge demand of this fruit in local market and foreign market. It cultivation is less labour-intensive and also high-yielding.While talking with this correspondent of The Daily Observer, a number of growers said, vegetable farmers are cultivating the berry as its marketing is easy than vegetable.It is being farmed widely in different villages of Chandpur Union of Kapasia and in several villages in Kaliganj. The medicinal fruit is also available for whole year in these areas.Growers said, the potential foreign market is hampered due to import of hybrid species from India. They demanded of the government to stop its import and assist local farmers to grow.It has been cultivated in different villages of Chandpur Union for the last 40 years. Primarily, local people, on hobby, planted one/two plants around their houses to meet their own demand.Later its demand started to go up. The commercial cultivation has been continuing for the last 10/12 years in these localities.The commercial farming is going on in Tilshunia, Defulia, Dharpara, Koat Bazalia, Chandpur, Jalisha, Haridaspur, Borochhit, Bhakuadi, Duburia, Kamramashuk, and Papla Chamurkhi villages under Kapasia Upazila. And Noapara, Duburia, Jangalia, Nadun, Detala villages of Kaliganj Upazila have been brought under the commercial farming of the fruit.Growers said, compared to other agro-products, amla can be sold at higher price.Along with farmers, many youths are also coming to cultivate it.At present, around 2,000 farmers are engaged in its commercial farming. From them, at least 30,000 maunds (according to local farmers) of amla is being sold in the local market and exported annually.During the season per kg sells at Tk 50. But off-season wholesale price ranges up to Tk 1,000 per kg.Local traders are used to purchase garden on yearly basis. Growers don't have to face marketing issue.Later they sell their collected fruits to different wholesale markets in Dhaka including Shyambazar, Jatrabari, and Kawran Bazar, Gazipur's Bhogra Bypass and Konabari.Many wholesalers in Dhaka re-sell these to different medicine companies and exporters in other districts, such as Narayanganj, Noakhali, and Chattogram. Amla is mostly sold to several exporters in Dhaka, who export these to Europe and middle east.Grower Mohammad Ali, also an ex-member (ward no. 4) of Chandpur Union said, there are about 100 plants in his orchard; of these old 40 ones give fruits. He has sold his produce of about Tk 50,000.Earlier, his orchard was a bamboo bush; he would not get so benefit from it. Now he is well by farming amla in the land.He further said, he started its farming by planting bud.At the time of planting, the land requires cow dung, TSP fertiliser and little irrigation in the dry season. It requires very little nurturing as well. Fruits can be lifted for several times in a year.Teenager entrepreneur Md Harun Ur Rashid said, seeing other farmers he has planted amla on six bighas of fallow land. His orchard has started giving fruits for the first time this year.He added: price of amla is very fair; it is less-labour-intensive; and yielding is very high too.Besides, fruits can be sold directly from garden, he maintained.Local trader Awlad Hossain Molla said, he is supplying amla to Dhaka and different districts every day.With his own garden and purchased ones, hee has been doing the business for the last 26 yearsHe sends three-truck fruit to Dhaka warehouses per day. His annual supply stands at about 40,000 kg. He sells 400 kg only in Gazipur.He informed, there are some exporters in Dhaka, who purchase fruits from him and export to London, Nanada, Saudi Arabia, Dubai and other countries in Europe.Amid the corona pandemic, he sold his produce at the rate of Tk 1,400 per kg in the last year.Large-sized hybrid amla is imported from India; when these are marketed in local bazaars, then local variety bazaars face setback."Then we can't sell at the purchased rate even," he added.Though these hybrid fruits, not good in quality, sell at cheaper price, and due to the poor price, local variety also experiences price fall, he added.If the import of the item is not stopped, the local growers will be affected, he added.Kapasia Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Ismat Ara said, soil and weather of this area are suitable for it.It is being farmed on 35 ha in the upazila, she further said, adding, 108 MT of the fruit is produced per year.Over half of the annual production is going out of the country, she said again.Farmers are benefitting, she added. During the corona time, they got much price, she said."We are providing training and overall assistance," she further said.Deputy Director (acting) of Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE)-Gazipur Rafikul Islam said, at present amla is a cash crop; it has a huge demand in local and foreign markets."We are expanding its cultivation in Kapasia," he added.It is helping village economy deeply, he added.