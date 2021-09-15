UK to vaccinate over 12s against Covid

LONDON, Sept 14: All children aged 12-15 will be offered Covid-19 vaccinations, Britain announced Monday, following the advice of four top medical officers. Britain has been one of the countries hardest hit by Covid-19, recording more than 134,000 deaths.

Despite a succesful vaccination programme, case rates remain stubbornly high due to the emergence of the Delta variant, and officials are anxious about them rising further now that schools have returned after the summer break.

The programme will be rolled out at schools, with the consent of parents or guardians, according to the health ministry. It targets around three million children. -AFP