Russia’s defence chief to be Putin’s possible successor?

MOSCOW, Sept 14: Even though Vladimir Putin was first elected Russia's president in 2000, he is currently serving his "zero" term - according to the law that "nullified" his three previous presidencies and the current one.

The legislation, which lets him run for two six-year terms in 2024 and 2030, was symbolically sponsored by lawmaker Valentina Tereshkova, the first woman to fly to space in 1963. Putin is still pondering the idea of a "first" - or technically fifth - term.

But on October 7, he is turning 69 - and many wonder who will succeed him, and when. Pro-Kremlin observers refuse to even name his potential successors from among the current cabinet members.

Some observers have put their bets on Defence Minister Sergey Shoigu, Russia's longest-serving cabinet member and its second-most popular politician after Putin. Shoigu is a man of startling paradoxes. His first name is quintessentially Russian, but he hails from Tuva, an impoverished province of Turkic-speaking Buddhists that borders northwestern China and has some of Russia's highest murder and suicide rates.

Some Tuvan intellectuals even consider him a reincarnation of Subedei, a Mongol general whose army laid waste to what is now Russia and Ukraine eight centuries ago. Shoigu started his career in the early 1990s as head of the emergencies ministry, making it a highly effective, militarised structure - and topping all political charts years before Putin became president.

Considered a liberal democrat until taking over the defence ministry in 2012, Shoigu spearheaded the Kremlin's biggest breakthroughs - Crimea's annexation and the saving of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's government. Ahead of the September 19 parliamentary vote, Putin appointed him the poster boy of United Russia, the ruling party that has been tanking ignominiously in polls.

The 66-year-old Shoigu is often seen on TV fishing and hunting with Putin - a symbolic anointment that some say makes him the most likely successor. Analyst Alexey Mukhin, who heads the Center of Political Information, said that the Kremlin's list of potential successors will be made public after Putin's retirement or death. -AL JAZEERA





