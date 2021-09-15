US spent $290m every day for 20 years: Report

WASHINGTON, Sept 14: The United States spent $290 million every day for 7,300 days on its war efforts and nation-building projects in Afghanistan, says a report compiled by Brown University. That's how the United States ended up spending more than $2 trillion in the last 20 years in Afghanistan, the report by the university's Costs of War project added.

The US made all these efforts in rebuilding Afghanistan, "yet it took just nine days for the Taliban to seize every provincial capital, dissolve the army and overthrow the US-backed government." CNBC added. In an interview with the Pentagon watchdog SIGAR, Ryan Crocker, a two-time US ambassador to Afghanistan, blamed this post-9/11 corruption for America's failure.

The CNBC report quotes from a 2011 congressional report, which argued that awarding contracts to Afghan nations, "provides job training, builds support among local nationals, and can give the US a more sophisticated understanding of the local landscape."

The Taliban on Tuesday thanked the world for pledging hundreds of millions of dollars in emergency aid to Afghanistan, and urged the United States to show "heart" in future dealings.

Amir Khan Muttaqi, the regime's acting foreign minister, told a press conference the Taliban would spend donor money wisely and use it to alleviate poverty. He was speaking a day after the United Nations said a total of $1.2 billion in aid had been pledged to Afghanistan, which was taken over by the Taliban on August 15.

"The Islamic Emirate will try its best to deliver this aid to the needy people in a completely transparent manner," Muttaqi said. He also asked Washington to show appreciation for the Taliban allowing the US to complete a troop withdrawal and evacuation of more than 120,000 people last month. "America is a big country, they need to have a big heart," he said.

Donors have pledged more than $1bn to help Afghanistan, where poverty and hunger have spiralled since the Taliban took power and foreign aid has dried up, raising the spectre of a mass humanitarian crisis.

Afghanistan, which has already suffered through four decades of wars and instability, is facing a humanitarian crisis of enormous proportions, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday in his opening remarks to the high-level ministerial conference on Afghanistan.

Speaking to the media after the conference in Geneva, Guterres said the UN could not yet determine how much money had been pledged in response to its direct appeal for $606m and how much was promised to support other efforts or neighbouring countries.

Al Jazeera's Diplomatic Editor James Bays, reporting from Geneva, said that while the UN chief was "very pleased" with the response of the international community, he had warned the prospect of an economic collapse was a "serious possibility".

Guterres said many Afghans could run out of food by the end of this month, while the World Food Programme (WFP) said 14 million people are on the brink of starvation.

The Taliban was previously in power in Afghanistan from 1996 to the US-led invasion of 2001, which ended their hardline government based on a strict interpretation of Islamic law that proscribed almost all public activity for women and girls. -REUTERS





