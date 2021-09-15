Biden to speak at UNGA on Sept 21

WASHINGTON, Sept 14: US President Joe Biden, whose international reputation has taken a hit after the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan, is upping the number of major diplomatic meetings this fall as he strives to boost alliances to counter China.

The White House said on Monday Biden will travel to New York on September 21 to address the United Nations General Assembly. The world's largest diplomatic meeting, which was held virtually in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, will be held this year with a hybrid in-person-virtual format.

Around 100 leaders have said they will attend the event, according to a provisional list obtained by AFP. At the General Assembly Biden plans to propose an international summit specifically dedicated to tackling the Covid-19 pandemic, The Washington Post and Politico reported.

Earlier Monday the White House said that Biden will host the prime ministers of Australia, India and Japan in Washington on September 24. The diplomatic grouping dubbed the Quad -- or Quadrilateral Security Dialogue -- is seen as a bid to counterbalance China's growing economic and military reach in the Asia-Pacific region. -AFP





