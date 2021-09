A man walks in front of a truck blocked in a flooded road in Codognan









A man walks in front of a truck blocked in a flooded road in Codognan, in the Gard department, in the Occitanie region, southern France, on September 14 following heavy rains. The Gard went into a state of red vigilance at midday due to the risk of flooding following thunderstorms and heavy rains. photo : AFP