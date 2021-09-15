Priyanka Tibrewal objects to Mamata’s nomination

KOLKATA, Sept 14: A day after filing her nomination for the Bhabanipur assembly bypolls, Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Priyanka Tibrewal on Tuesday filed an objection against Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's nomination for the seat. The saffron party candidate has alleged that Banerjee did not reveal the pending criminal cases against her.

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday refuted a BJP poll complaint against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee - that she had failed to disclose five police cases against her while filing nomination papers for the crucial September 30 Bhabanipur bypoll.

The party has declared that Mamata - who must win the bypoll to remain Chief Minister, after she failed to win from Nandigram in the April-May election - was only required to disclose details of cases if she is actually named in the charge sheet.

A letter written by Tibrewal's election agent Sajal Ghosh to the returning officer of the Bhabanipur assembly constituency also mentioned several news reports carrying information pertaining to the pending criminal cases against Banerjee.

Tibrewal, who joined BJP in 2014 and is the West Bengal vice-president of BJP's youth wing, represented her party in the Calcutta high court during the hearings over the alleged post-poll violence in the state.

After filing her nomination on Monday, Tibrewal said that her battle for the Bhabanipur seat will be a "fight against injustice, and also a fight for justice, for the people of West Bengal." "I would like to tell the people of Bhabanipur that they've got a big opportunity. So, they should come forward and make history," she added.

The referenced link to an August 2018 report by India Today said Assam Police had registered the cases against her "for making provocative remark regarding the Assam NRC issue".










