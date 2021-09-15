Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:11 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Milan dreaming big ahead of Champions League return at Anfield

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 5

MILAN, SEPT 14: AC Milan make their long-awaited return to the Champions League this week on one of the biggest stages the game has to offer, a trip to Liverpool on Wednesday allowing them to dream of Europe's biggest prize once again.
There will be 13 European Cups between the two teams at Anfield, but while Reds have become one of the continent's most feared sides under Jurgen Klopp, winning their most recent Champions league in 2019, the Italian side will run out for their first group fixture in the competition since 2013.
They are in confident mood after a fast start to the new Serie A season which has earned them a perfect nine points from their opening three matches.
Stefano Pioli, who has never won a major honour as a coach, has a promising team on his hands with the progress made since his arrival in 2019 crystalised by Sunday's 2-0 stroll against much-fancied Lazio at the San Siro.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Solskjaer aiming to take ManU 'all the way' in the Champions League
Milan dreaming big ahead of Champions League return at Anfield
Allegri's Juve rebuild off to rocky start
Pele ready to leave ICU after tumor removed, daughter says
South America to cram in extra WC qualifier in October
Messi gets set for PSG Champions League bow
Real aim to defy power-shift and assert themselves in Europe again
Teams could boycott T20 World Cup over Afghanistan: Paine


Latest News
Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
BNP senior leaders seek party’s pre-election roadmap
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Survey vessel finds 457 sea creatures in Bay of Bengal: Minister
Abrar murder: 22 accused claim innocence again
Economics needs mathematics for clarity
Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
BNP’s unabated falsehood reflects its fascist mentality: Quader
BNP policymakers sit with central leaders
Three dengue patients die, 288 more detected in 24 hours
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
20 years of 9/11 attacks and justice keeps waiting
IT sector at post-LDC time: Forging industry-academia partnership
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Obituary
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
CIS-BCCI leaders meet new Russian Ambassador
It's essential to modernise education, says Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft