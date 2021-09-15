Video
BBF president calls on state minister for sports

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10

Newly appointed president of Bangladesh Boxing Federation (BBF) and Bangladesh Ansar and VDP's Director General Major General Mizanur Rahman Shamim today called on State Minister for Youth and Sports Mohammad Zahid Ahsan Russel, MP, at his secretariat office.
During the call on, the state minister conveyed his best wishes and congratulated the newly appointed BBF president. The BBF president also sought overall cooperation and guidance from the state minister, said a press release today.
BBF president briefed the state minister about the current status of the federation and its various problems and future plans. The state minister directed the BBF president to set a target for the next ten years including increasing the annual budget of the BBF for popularization and its massive development in the country.    -BSS


