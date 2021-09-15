New Zealand ready for a crack at Pakistan as security tight

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 14: New Zealand's cricket coach Glenn Pocknall on Tuesday said his team were ready to have a crack at Pakistan, insisting the heavy security surrounding the players would not be a distraction.

International cricket in Pakistan was suspended in the aftermath of terror attacks on the Sri Lankan side in 2009, but has been slowly revived over the past two years.

"I think we are now used to (the security) in some way, coming from Bangladesh where we had convoys for two weeks. So it's just an extension to what we had over there," said Pocknall, standing for the rested regular coach Gary Stead.

"The players are really excited to be here, it's been a long time coming so they are all grateful to have this opportunity... and to have a crack at this very good Pakistan team," he said at a Zoom press conference.

New Zealand arrived in two batches on Saturday and early Sunday, welcomed with a level of security usually reserved for visiting heads of state that included armed guards escorting their bulletproof buses.

The Black Cap squad, who are

returning for the first time since 2003, are staying in an Islamabad hotel guarded by a heavy paramilitary and a police

contingent. -AFP





