Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:10 AM
Kingsley magic helps Kings beat Saif 3-0 in BPL

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16
Sports Reporter

Bashundhara Kings booters celebrating a win against Saif Sporting Club in a remaining match of Bangladesh Premier League on Tuesday at Bangabandhu National Stadium in Dhaka. photo: BFF



Nigerian-born Bangladesh striker Eleta Kingsley who recently made into the preliminary list of Bangladesh national football team sparked in a remaining BPL match of Bashundhara Kings on Tuesday and scored two in a 3-0 match against Saif Sporting Club.
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) listed him for the preliminary squad of the national team as per request from the head coach James Day Jamie. Since Eleta is a naturalised citizen of Bangladesh after the related Department confirmed his citizenship of the country, there is the possibility that the skilled striker may be permitted by the authority of Earth's football FIFA to represent Bangladesh in international football arenas.
But before that, the neo citizen of the country proved his capability once again. The Tuesday-match was one of the three remaining matches of Bashundhara in the league the club could not play due to its participation in the AFC  Cup group round then.
Actually, the Bashundhara boys are already the champions of this Bangladesh Premier League with a few matches yet to play.
Playing 22 matches, the boys now have 61 points in their collection. Saif boys, on the other hand, have 44 points from 24 matches. It was their eighth defeat in the league this season.
Saif boys were trying to take control over the ground for the beginning and initiated a few good attacks as well. But those attempts were thwarted by the vigilant defenders of the opposition.
After the first half, the winners celebrated their first goal when a square pass of Robson was placed by Eleta into the post in the 51st minute.
A through of Fernandez was utilised by Eleta to score his second in the 63rd minute.
The Kings see their goal margin updated to 3-0 when a 80-minute goal was scored by Robson as opponent Saif Sporting Club were feeling completely helpless.
Now the boys have two more matches to play, on 17 and 20 September.


