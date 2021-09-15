Video
Home Sports

Afghanistan U-19 tour of Bangladesh 2021

Junior Tigers clinch ODI series title 3-0

Mollah hits ton and Naimur hauls five wickets

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Sports Reporter

Bangladesh Under-19 batter Aich Mollah poses on Tuesday after hitting century in the 3rd of the five match Youth ODI series against Afghanistan Under-19 team at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. photo: BCB

Bangladesh Under-19 Cricket Team humiliated visiting Afghanistan Under-19 boys by 121 runs' huge margin in the in the 3rd of the five-match youth ODI series on Tuesday at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet to clinch the title 3-0 with two match to go.
Hosts chose to bat first winning the toss and posted a decent total of 222 runs losing six wickets from stipulated 50 overs. Tigers' vice-captain Aich Mollah was the hero of the match, who came to bat at four after Bangladesh's two wickets fall to manage six runs, and stood valuable 61 runs' 3rd wicket partnership with Mofizul Islam Robin to lay the foundation of a solid total.
Mollah however, stopped in the penultimate over of the innings with a magical figure of 108 runs. He faced 130 balls to hit eight boundaries and four over boundaries.
Robin departed for 27 runs. Mollah was peerless soldier on the one side, who sees come and go from the other side. Tanzibul Islam Gazi's 18 and Abdullah Al Mamun's wild slog for 32 off 20 helped home boys to suppress 200 runs' landmark.
Afghan boys in reply, lost their rhythm very early and none of their batters could show resistance against Bangladesh bowlers. Opener Sabawoon Banoori was the 1st Afghan batter to depart scoring nine runs. Bilal Sayedi was the leading scorer who managed 22 runs. Besides, Ijaz Ahmed collected 21, Suliman Safi 18 and Zahidullah Salimi gathered 13 as Afghanistan were wrapped up for 101 runs.
Spinner Naimur Rahman hauled five wickets while Ripon Mondol took three wickets and Ariful Islam picked two.
Tigers outclassed Afghans in the 1st match by 16 runs and the following match by three wickets.


