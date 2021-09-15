

Pakistan to visit Bangladesh in November

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the itinerary officially on Tuesday.

The said tour is a part of the ICC's Future Tours Programme and will commence with the T20i series, which will be staged at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 19 November. The second and third T20i matches will be played on November 20 and 22 at the same venue. All the 20-over matches will be under-light affairs.

The two teams will then travel to Chattogram for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram between November 26 and 30. The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test starting from December 4 at SBNCS, Mirpur.

The Test matches are the part of ICC World Test Championship.









