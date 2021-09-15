Video
Pakistan to visit Bangladesh in November

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Sports Reporter

Pakistan Men's National Cricket team will arrive in Bangladesh in November this year, couple of days after the curtail closure of the ICC T20i World Cup on November 14, to play three T20i matches followed by a two-match Test series. This is the 1st Bangladesh tour of Pakistan after the ACC Asia Cup T20 in 2016.
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the itinerary officially on Tuesday.
The said tour is a part of the ICC's Future Tours Programme and will commence with the T20i series, which will be staged at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on 19 November. The second and third T20i matches will be played on November 20 and 22 at the same venue. All the 20-over matches will be under-light affairs.
The two teams will then travel to Chattogram for the first of the two Tests at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram between November 26 and 30. The two teams will return to Dhaka to play the final Test starting from December 4 at SBNCS, Mirpur.
The Test matches are the part of ICC World Test Championship.


