Tk 12.5cr foreign currencies seized at Dhaka airport

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
Staff Correspondent 

Customs officials have seized foreign currencies worth around Tk 12.5 crore in Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the capital.
Officials detained a man named Hasan Ali in connection with the incident.
Around 54.75 lakh Saudi riyals and 20,200 Singapore dollars were seized from a Singapore-bound carton at about 8:20pm on Monday.
Group Captain AHM Tauhid-ul-Ahsan, the airport's Executive Director, confirmed the matter at night. Gazi Qayyum, a member of Aviation Security (Avsec), said they found the carton during a security scan at the export cargo village. The currencies were being smuggled abroad on a Singapore Airlines flight and those were found from shipments on the Star Express Line.
After counting, the Executive Director said there were 54 lakh and 75 thousand Saudi riyals and 20 thousand and 200 Singapore dollars.



