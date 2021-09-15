Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Bushes, Clintons, Obamas band together to aid Afghan refugees

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

WASHINGTON, Sept 14: Three former US presidents - Republican George W. Bush and Democrats Bill Clinton and Barack Obama - have banded together behind a new group aimed a supporting refugees from Afghanistan settling in the United States following the recent American withdrawal.
The former US leaders and their wives will serve as part of Welcome.US, a coalition of advocacy groups, US businesses and other leaders launching on Tuesday, Welcome.US said in a statement.
The coalition said it will help the tens of thousands of Afghans fleeing their country as part of the Biden administration's evacuation to resettle in the United States by mobilizing support and volunteers.
Many of the refugees would have been at risk had they remained in Afghanistan under the Taliban after their work with US and allied troops or with American and international agencies amid 20 years of war.
"Thousands of Afghans stood with us on the front lines to push for a safer world, and now they need our help. We are proud to support Welcome.US and the work to help Afghan families get settled and build new lives," George W. Bush and his wife Laura said in the statement. "We stand ready to show our new Afghan neighbors and the rest of the world how a welcoming and generous spirit forms the backbone of what makes our country so great."
Representatives for Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, could not immediately be reached for comment.
The council also draws support from more than 280 people and entities, including US businesses such as Microsoft Corp, Starbucks Corp, CVS Health Corp and AirBnB Inc, as well as numerous nonprofit organizations, veterans' groups and resettlement agencies. Several Republican and Democratic current and former governors and mayors are also involved. A number of US state and local leaders have said they would welcome refugees into their communities, although immigration remains a divisive issue in pockets of the country.     -REUTERS







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 12.5cr foreign currencies seized at Dhaka airport
China’s latest outbreak linked to primary school
BNP organizes a press conference at the party's Gulshan office
Bushes, Clintons, Obamas band together to aid Afghan refugees
Delhi school teachers fight attendance app over privacy fears
Acting Army Chief Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan salutes after placing wreath
BB wants audit of 9 e-commerce businesses
ACC approves charge sheet against 7 doctors, 4 others


Latest News
Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
BNP senior leaders seek party’s pre-election roadmap
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Survey vessel finds 457 sea creatures in Bay of Bengal: Minister
Abrar murder: 22 accused claim innocence again
Economics needs mathematics for clarity
Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
BNP’s unabated falsehood reflects its fascist mentality: Quader
BNP policymakers sit with central leaders
Three dengue patients die, 288 more detected in 24 hours
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
20 years of 9/11 attacks and justice keeps waiting
IT sector at post-LDC time: Forging industry-academia partnership
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Obituary
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
CIS-BCCI leaders meet new Russian Ambassador
It's essential to modernise education, says Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft