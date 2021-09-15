Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Delhi school teachers fight attendance app over privacy fears

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

NEW DELHI, Sept 14: As COVID-19 shuttered India's schools and overwhelmed its hospitals, teachers in Delhi were roped in for emergency duties - from handing out food rations to staffing vaccination centres, often at great risk to themselves.
But many baulked when told to download an attendance app on their mobile phones that could track their location - adding to hefty surveillance measures in the capital's schools that critics say infringe the privacy of students and staff.
Warned by city authorities that their wages would be withheld if they failed to comply, the teachers are fighting back. "We weren't consulted on this app, we weren't told about its features - we were just sent a link and ordered to download it on our mobile phones," said Vibha Singh, a senior vice president of the Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh (NNSS) teachers' union.
After numerous complaints, the union filed suit at the city's High Court last month, arguing that the app violated their privacy. The next hearing is due on Sept 27. "These are our personal phones, and the app tracks our location at all times. We don't know what other information it can access, or who has access to the data - what if it gets hacked? Women teachers are especially at risk," Singh said.    -Reuters.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 12.5cr foreign currencies seized at Dhaka airport
China’s latest outbreak linked to primary school
BNP organizes a press conference at the party's Gulshan office
Bushes, Clintons, Obamas band together to aid Afghan refugees
Delhi school teachers fight attendance app over privacy fears
Acting Army Chief Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan salutes after placing wreath
BB wants audit of 9 e-commerce businesses
ACC approves charge sheet against 7 doctors, 4 others


Latest News
Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
BNP senior leaders seek party’s pre-election roadmap
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Survey vessel finds 457 sea creatures in Bay of Bengal: Minister
Abrar murder: 22 accused claim innocence again
Economics needs mathematics for clarity
Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
BNP’s unabated falsehood reflects its fascist mentality: Quader
BNP policymakers sit with central leaders
Three dengue patients die, 288 more detected in 24 hours
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
20 years of 9/11 attacks and justice keeps waiting
IT sector at post-LDC time: Forging industry-academia partnership
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Obituary
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
CIS-BCCI leaders meet new Russian Ambassador
It's essential to modernise education, says Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft