Delhi school teachers fight attendance app over privacy fears

NEW DELHI, Sept 14: As COVID-19 shuttered India's schools and overwhelmed its hospitals, teachers in Delhi were roped in for emergency duties - from handing out food rations to staffing vaccination centres, often at great risk to themselves.

But many baulked when told to download an attendance app on their mobile phones that could track their location - adding to hefty surveillance measures in the capital's schools that critics say infringe the privacy of students and staff.

Warned by city authorities that their wages would be withheld if they failed to comply, the teachers are fighting back. "We weren't consulted on this app, we weren't told about its features - we were just sent a link and ordered to download it on our mobile phones," said Vibha Singh, a senior vice president of the Nagar Nigam Shikshak Sangh (NNSS) teachers' union.

After numerous complaints, the union filed suit at the city's High Court last month, arguing that the app violated their privacy. The next hearing is due on Sept 27. "These are our personal phones, and the app tracks our location at all times. We don't know what other information it can access, or who has access to the data - what if it gets hacked? Women teachers are especially at risk," Singh said. -Reuters.



