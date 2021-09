Acting Army Chief Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan salutes after placing wreath









Acting Army Chief Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan salutes after placing wreath at the coffin of Lt Col AKM Mahmudul Hasan, following his namaj-e-janaja at the Banani military graveyard in the capital on Tuesday. The Army official died while on duty at the UN peacekeeping mission in Central African Republic. photo : ISPR