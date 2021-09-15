Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:09 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BB wants audit of 9 e-commerce businesses

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Bangladesh Bank has sent a letter to the Ministry of Commerce asking them to appoint auditors to investigate the finances of nine e-commerce platforms that are facing allegations of financial irregularities and cheating customers.
"We told the ministry that we need a third party to audit these companies to understand the situation," Bangladesh Bank spokesman Serajul Islam told bdnews24.com.
Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary and director of the Ministry of Commerce WTO cell, said an email from the central bank containing the advice had been sent on Sunday, prior to an official notice.
Many e-commerce sites sprang up in Bangladesh around the time the pandemic hit the country.
The stores made billions through online transactions from hundreds and thousands of customers, luring them with deep discount offers, sometimes even selling products for half the market price. Though some customers were satisfied with their purchases, others allege they are still waiting for orders to be fulfilled over a month after they were made.
The model of business and the form of fraud these companies engaged in are similar to the one set up by Evaly in 2019.
Bangladesh Bank sent a letter to the Ministry of Commerce on the financial transactions of Eorange, Dhamaka, Qcoom, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, BoomBoom, Adyan Mart, New.com.bd and Alesha Mart around the end of August in the wake of various allegations, said Hafizur Rahman.
The central bank has now advised the appointment of auditors to look over these finance reports.
"The issue of appointing auditors to check the finances arose during discussions. We are working on it," Rahman said.     -bdnews24.com


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 12.5cr foreign currencies seized at Dhaka airport
China’s latest outbreak linked to primary school
BNP organizes a press conference at the party's Gulshan office
Bushes, Clintons, Obamas band together to aid Afghan refugees
Delhi school teachers fight attendance app over privacy fears
Acting Army Chief Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan salutes after placing wreath
BB wants audit of 9 e-commerce businesses
ACC approves charge sheet against 7 doctors, 4 others


Latest News
Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
BNP senior leaders seek party’s pre-election roadmap
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Survey vessel finds 457 sea creatures in Bay of Bengal: Minister
Abrar murder: 22 accused claim innocence again
Economics needs mathematics for clarity
Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
BNP’s unabated falsehood reflects its fascist mentality: Quader
BNP policymakers sit with central leaders
Three dengue patients die, 288 more detected in 24 hours
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
20 years of 9/11 attacks and justice keeps waiting
IT sector at post-LDC time: Forging industry-academia partnership
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Obituary
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
CIS-BCCI leaders meet new Russian Ambassador
It's essential to modernise education, says Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft