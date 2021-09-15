BB wants audit of 9 e-commerce businesses

Bangladesh Bank has sent a letter to the Ministry of Commerce asking them to appoint auditors to investigate the finances of nine e-commerce platforms that are facing allegations of financial irregularities and cheating customers.

"We told the ministry that we need a third party to audit these companies to understand the situation," Bangladesh Bank spokesman Serajul Islam told bdnews24.com.

Hafizur Rahman, additional secretary and director of the Ministry of Commerce WTO cell, said an email from the central bank containing the advice had been sent on Sunday, prior to an official notice.

Many e-commerce sites sprang up in Bangladesh around the time the pandemic hit the country.

The stores made billions through online transactions from hundreds and thousands of customers, luring them with deep discount offers, sometimes even selling products for half the market price. Though some customers were satisfied with their purchases, others allege they are still waiting for orders to be fulfilled over a month after they were made.

The model of business and the form of fraud these companies engaged in are similar to the one set up by Evaly in 2019.

Bangladesh Bank sent a letter to the Ministry of Commerce on the financial transactions of Eorange, Dhamaka, Qcoom, Sirajganj Shop, Aladiner Prodip, BoomBoom, Adyan Mart, New.com.bd and Alesha Mart around the end of August in the wake of various allegations, said Hafizur Rahman.

The central bank has now advised the appointment of auditors to look over these finance reports.

"The issue of appointing auditors to check the finances arose during discussions. We are working on it," Rahman said. -bdnews24.com











