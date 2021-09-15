Edn instt to be closed if health rules ignored: Dipu Moni

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni has warned that if any educational institution does not follow the instructions to protect the students from coronavirus or dengue outbreak, the institution will be closed.

The Minister said this while inaugurating a new building at Eden College in the capital on Tuesday afternoon.

"If coronavirus spreads in a school or madrasa, it will not be limited to that institution. It will spread to the whole community. We can't take that risk. So whatever the level of the institution, if there is any negligence, we will try to fix it. If anyone repeatedly breaks or neglects the rules, disciplinary action will be taken," she said.

"We will continue monitoring. If any institution shows the tendency to disobey the rules, it will be closed," the Education Minister said.





