41 charged with killing of 26 Bangladeshis in Libya

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has submitted charge sheet against 41 people in a case filed in connection with trafficking of 26 Bangladeshis killed in southern Libyan city of Mizdah on May 27 in 2020.

CID police Inspector Aslam Ali pressed the charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. The investigation officer also filed a petition to relieve five other persons from the case as charges against them could not be proved beyond doubt.

The 41 accused are Tanjid alias Tanjirul, 36, A Rob Morol, 40, Jobor Ali, 62, Zafar Mia, 38, Swapan Mia, 29, Mintu Mia, 41, Shahin Babu, 45 and Ali Hossain, 37, Amir Hossain, 55, Nazrul Mollah, 43, Sajib Mia, 25, Munni Akhter Ruposhi, 20, Robiul Mia, 42, Rubel Sheikh, 38, Asudul Zaman, 34, Baharul Alam, 67, Nazmul Hasan, 25, Helal Mia, 42, Kamaluddin, 52), Kamal Hossain, 40, Rashida Begum, 42, Nur Hossain Sheikh, 55, Imam Hossain Sheikh, 35, Akbar Hossain Sheikh, 32, Bulu Begum, 38, Julhas Sardar, 45, Dina Begum, 25, Shahadat Hossain, 30, Zahidul Alam, 42, Zakir Matubbar, 60, Liaquat Ali Sheikh, 50, Nasir Boyati, 25, Rezaul Boyati, 38, Haji Shahid Mia, 63, Khabir Uddin, 48, Parvez Hasan, Kamchar Munshi, 35, Mahabub Munshi, 53, Parvez Ahmed, 33, Nazrul Islam Sumon, 38 and Kauser, 40.

Then, a tribunal for the suppression of human trafficking, relieved the five from the case accepting the charge sheet, said the CID sources.

On June 1, last year, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the ringleader of a human trafficking gang, Kamal Hossain alias Hazi Kamal, 55, from Khilbarirtek of Shahadatpur area in Madaripur city.

Human traffickers killed 30 migrant workers, including 26 Bangladeshis, in Libya in a smuggling warehouse in Mizdah, near the city of Gharyan, Southwest of Tripoli.

Warlord Haftar's militiaman Khaled Al-Mishai, who was allegedly responsible for the killings, was killed in a drone strike by the Libyan Air Force.







