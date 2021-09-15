Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Mizdah Migrant Massacre

41 charged with killing of 26 Bangladeshis in Libya

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has submitted charge sheet against 41 people in a case filed in connection with trafficking of 26 Bangladeshis killed in southern Libyan city of Mizdah on May 27 in 2020.
CID police Inspector Aslam Ali pressed the charge sheet before Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Court. The investigation officer also filed a petition to relieve five other persons from the case as charges against them could not be proved beyond doubt.
The 41 accused are Tanjid alias Tanjirul, 36, A Rob Morol, 40, Jobor Ali, 62, Zafar Mia, 38, Swapan Mia, 29, Mintu Mia, 41, Shahin Babu, 45 and Ali Hossain, 37, Amir Hossain, 55, Nazrul Mollah, 43, Sajib Mia, 25, Munni Akhter Ruposhi, 20, Robiul Mia, 42, Rubel Sheikh, 38, Asudul Zaman, 34, Baharul Alam, 67, Nazmul Hasan, 25, Helal Mia, 42, Kamaluddin, 52), Kamal Hossain, 40, Rashida Begum, 42, Nur Hossain Sheikh, 55, Imam Hossain Sheikh, 35, Akbar Hossain Sheikh, 32, Bulu Begum, 38, Julhas Sardar, 45, Dina Begum, 25, Shahadat Hossain, 30, Zahidul Alam, 42, Zakir Matubbar, 60, Liaquat Ali Sheikh, 50, Nasir Boyati, 25, Rezaul Boyati, 38, Haji Shahid Mia, 63, Khabir Uddin, 48, Parvez Hasan, Kamchar Munshi, 35, Mahabub Munshi, 53, Parvez Ahmed, 33, Nazrul Islam Sumon, 38 and Kauser, 40.
Then, a tribunal for the suppression of human trafficking, relieved the five from the case accepting the charge sheet, said the CID sources.
On June 1, last year, Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested the ringleader of a human trafficking gang, Kamal Hossain alias Hazi Kamal, 55, from Khilbarirtek of Shahadatpur area in Madaripur city.
Human traffickers killed 30 migrant workers, including 26 Bangladeshis, in Libya in a smuggling warehouse in Mizdah, near the city of Gharyan, Southwest of Tripoli.
Warlord Haftar's militiaman Khaled Al-Mishai, who was allegedly responsible for the killings, was killed in a drone strike by the Libyan Air Force.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 12.5cr foreign currencies seized at Dhaka airport
China’s latest outbreak linked to primary school
BNP organizes a press conference at the party's Gulshan office
Bushes, Clintons, Obamas band together to aid Afghan refugees
Delhi school teachers fight attendance app over privacy fears
Acting Army Chief Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan salutes after placing wreath
BB wants audit of 9 e-commerce businesses
ACC approves charge sheet against 7 doctors, 4 others


Latest News
Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
BNP senior leaders seek party’s pre-election roadmap
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Survey vessel finds 457 sea creatures in Bay of Bengal: Minister
Abrar murder: 22 accused claim innocence again
Economics needs mathematics for clarity
Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
BNP’s unabated falsehood reflects its fascist mentality: Quader
BNP policymakers sit with central leaders
Three dengue patients die, 288 more detected in 24 hours
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
20 years of 9/11 attacks and justice keeps waiting
IT sector at post-LDC time: Forging industry-academia partnership
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Obituary
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
CIS-BCCI leaders meet new Russian Ambassador
It's essential to modernise education, says Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft