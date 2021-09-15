Verdict in ex-CJ Sinha case Oct 5

A Dhaka Court Tuesday fixed October 5 to deliver verdict in a case filed against former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others over the embezzlement of Tk 4 crore from the then Farmers Bank (now Padma Bank) and siphoning it off to foreign countries.

Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-4 fixed the date of pronouncement the judgement on completion arguments, Public Prosecutor Mir Abdus Salam told the Daily Observer.

So far, the court has recorded the statements of 21 witnesses in this case.

The trial opened on August 13 in 2019 with the court indicting the former chief justice and 10 others.

ACC Director Benazir had submitted the charge sheet in the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's court on December 10 in 2019.

The ACC filed the case on July 10, 2019 over the embezzlement of Tk 4 crore from the then Farmers Bank, which was later renamed Padma Bank.

The other accused in the case are former Farmers Bank managing director AKM Shameem, first vice-presidents Swapan Kumar Roy and Shafiuddin Askaree, senior executive vice-president Gazi Salauddin, vice-presidents M Lutful Haque and Md Mahbubul Haque Chisty alias Babul Chisty, bank clients Md Shahjahan, Niranjan Chandra Saha, his uncle Ranajit Chandra Saha and Ranajit's wife Santi Roy.

According to the case details, Md Shahjahan and Niranjan had taken the money on loan from the bank, which was later transferred to Sinha's Sonali Bank account, showing it was earned from the selling of the former justice's house. The amount was later siphoned off.

The accused face a maximum seven years' jail term each if found guilty.

