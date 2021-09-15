Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:08 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Tk 4cr Embezzlement

Verdict in ex-CJ Sinha case Oct 5

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court Tuesday  fixed October 5 to deliver verdict in a case filed against former Chief Justice Surendra Kumar Sinha and 10 others over the embezzlement of Tk 4 crore from the then Farmers Bank (now Padma Bank) and siphoning it off to foreign countries.
Judge Shaikh Nazmul Alam of Dhaka Special Judge's Court-4 fixed the date of pronouncement the judgement on completion arguments, Public Prosecutor Mir Abdus Salam told the Daily Observer.
So far, the court has recorded the statements of 21 witnesses in this case.
The trial opened on August 13 in 2019 with the court indicting the former chief justice and 10 others.
ACC Director Benazir had submitted the charge sheet in the case with the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge's court on December 10 in 2019.
The ACC filed the case on July 10, 2019 over the embezzlement of Tk 4 crore from the then Farmers Bank, which was later renamed Padma Bank.
The other accused in the case are former Farmers Bank managing director AKM Shameem, first vice-presidents Swapan Kumar Roy and Shafiuddin Askaree, senior executive vice-president Gazi Salauddin, vice-presidents M Lutful Haque and Md Mahbubul Haque Chisty alias Babul Chisty, bank clients Md Shahjahan, Niranjan Chandra Saha, his uncle Ranajit Chandra Saha and Ranajit's wife Santi Roy.
According to the case details, Md Shahjahan and Niranjan had taken the money on loan from the bank, which was later transferred to Sinha's Sonali Bank account, showing it was earned from the selling of the former justice's house. The amount was later siphoned off.
The accused face a maximum seven years' jail term each if found guilty.
Justice Sinha, now in the US, had resigned as chief justice on November 11 in 2017.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Tk 12.5cr foreign currencies seized at Dhaka airport
China’s latest outbreak linked to primary school
BNP organizes a press conference at the party's Gulshan office
Bushes, Clintons, Obamas band together to aid Afghan refugees
Delhi school teachers fight attendance app over privacy fears
Acting Army Chief Lt Gen Ataul Hakim Sarwar Hasan salutes after placing wreath
BB wants audit of 9 e-commerce businesses
ACC approves charge sheet against 7 doctors, 4 others


Latest News
Suu Kyi back in court after health no-show
BNP senior leaders seek party’s pre-election roadmap
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Survey vessel finds 457 sea creatures in Bay of Bengal: Minister
Abrar murder: 22 accused claim innocence again
Economics needs mathematics for clarity
Putin to self-isolate due to COVID-19 cases among inner circle
BNP’s unabated falsehood reflects its fascist mentality: Quader
BNP policymakers sit with central leaders
Three dengue patients die, 288 more detected in 24 hours
Most Read News
A million Afghan children could die, UN warns
Did Rabindranath date Muskan?
20 years of 9/11 attacks and justice keeps waiting
IT sector at post-LDC time: Forging industry-academia partnership
Forex worth Tk 12.5cr seized at Dhaka airport, one held
Modi to attend first in-person Quad Summit in US next week
Obituary
Prisoner dies in Brahmanbaria
CIS-BCCI leaders meet new Russian Ambassador
It's essential to modernise education, says Hasina
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft