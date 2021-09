BANKING EVENT

Global Islami Bank (GIB) Managing Director Syed Habib Hasnat along with Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Director Ataus Samad and other senior officials, inaugurating bank's eleven sub-branches at different regions of the country from head office on Tuesday. 5 sub-branches at Rampur, Harbang, Ramu, Barobakia and Thaingkhali of Cox's Bazar, two at M Char Hat and Satbaria of Chattogram, one each at Alikadam of Bandarban, Darbesher Hat of Feni, Trimohoni of Kushtia and Tongi T&T Bazar of Gazipur. photo: Bank