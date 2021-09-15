Video
Wednesday, 15 September, 2021, 12:08 AM
Business

BANKING EVENTS

Bank Asia achieves the milestone of $1 billion remittance

Published : Wednesday, 15 September, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Business Desk

Bank Asia has achieved the milestone of remittance of US$1 billion in 2021 (01 January - 13 September 2021). The achievement was celebrated with a cake cutting ceremony by Rumee A Hossain, Chairman of the Board Executive Committee, at the Board Room of Bank Asia Tower, Karwan Bazar, Dhaka recently, says a press release.
The occasion was also graced by the presence of  Dilwar H Choudhury, Director, Md. Arfan Ali, President and Managing Director, Md. Sazzad Hossain, S. M. Iqbal Hossain, Alamgir Hossain, Deputy Managing Directors, Md. Zia Arfin, Senior Executive Vice President  and other officials of Foreign Remittance Department of the bank.





